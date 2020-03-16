My Son, Coronavirus, and the Man at the Hot Dog Cart

My son approaches a hotdog cart in New York City today.

He tells the man “I only have a dollar, can I get a hotdog?”

The man says “No, it’s not enough.”

My son starts to walk away.

The man says, “Wait, come back.”

The man says to my son, “A lot of old people will die soon. Remember me.” Then he gives my son a hotdog.

My son is 14. He calls me to tell me this happened.

If you don’t know what #FlattenTheCurve means, learn now and spread the word. Every decision we make to do social distancing, avoid travel, wash hands, self-isolate will save lives and keep our hospitals from getting overwhelmed. That means better treatment for our most vulnerable neighbors.

The next days and weeks are crucial.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Susan Sermoneta on Flickr