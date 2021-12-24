My Son Took a Bite of His Toast and Saw an Alligator

It was a typical Friday morning when my toddler requested butter toast for breakfast. After indulging in a big bite, he looks at his toast and screams “alligator!” I set my coffee down, glance his way and realize that the toast does in fact look like an alligator.

I stare at his face filled with awe and wonder. He laughs and moves the toast around as if it were about to eat the other contents of his plate.

That’s when my two year old taught me a lesson on imagination.

When was the last time you looked at an object – like a piece of toast, and seen it as something other than what it obviously was?

It made me question, why do adults lose their imagination?

Here’s why.

We’re a Bunch of Know-It-Alls

Thanks to our school system, we’ve managed to learn the names of the objects around us. We are now well versed with what they do, what they’re for and how they work.

We can identify a utensil with four prongs at the tip of the handle is called a fork. We know forks are used to help us eat and we use it by poking our food through the prongs so it easily makes it’s way into our mouth.

We accept the identity and role of the fork. We don’t question it. And we don’t imagine it can be anything else but a fork.

The more we know, the harder it is to foster our imagination. Our brains stop believing anything that doesn’t match the hardwired database of information we’ve accumulated over the years.

We Have More Important Things To Do

From meetings, to appointments, to social commitments, to family obligations. Who has the time for imagination when there’s just so much to do.

The flow of our days turn into thoughtless routines that start to numb our minds out of creativity.

Often, we are already thinking of what we’re supposed to do next. We are rarely present enough as it is. Adding imagination to the mix just seems like a betrayal to our very hectic schedule.

We Are So Worried About Looking Good

When presented with paint supplies, kids don’t pause to think about what they’re going to make. They don’t contemplate the best colours to use or the best technique for their brush strokes.

Music get the children instantly moving and dancing. They’re the first ones on the dance floor busting out moves everyone will deem adorable.

Unless you know you’re a great dancer, the thought of being asked to dance in public is terrifying. We are so worried about making a fool of ourselves so we don’t even try anymore.

We feel the need to know how to do things first before we can feel comfortable enough to show our creativity to others.

We’re Supposed To ‘Grow Up’

Imaginative play isn’t meant for adults. I’ve tried my hand at pretend play, not by choice by the way.

I lined up dinosaurs in a circle, awkwardly making the roaring sounds. It felt so unnatural to me and I honestly didn’t know what I was supposed to do with these dinosaurs.

What are they supposed to say to each other? Don’t they just make roaring sounds? What story line am I supposed to create? What do each of these dinosaurs do anyways?

As we get older, we’re supposed to grow out of play. Don’t get me wrong, I do think it might be a little odd to see a thirty year old flying a plastic plane around. However, I think we underestimate the value of play. Finding it through different outlets in our adulthood can help stimulate our imagination.

…

Envious of my son’s ingenuity, I question whether we really do lose our imagination or if it’s something we can somehow recover?

So I gave it a try.

I bit into my toast. And for the first time, I saw a sea lion.

—

