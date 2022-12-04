My Son Wants To Be a Sugar Baby [Video]

PRIMAL PATH LINK https://www.formingmen.com/a/21475164…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
this happened and I was so caught off
0:02
guard by it I didn’t know what to do I
0:04
just knew I had a problem and I needed
0:06
to figure out how to solve the problem
0:08
but there’s just stages of of maturity
0:12
and Adolescence that you just kind of
0:14
gotta let kids sit in all right I’m
0:16
gonna get to the point don’t rush me I
0:18
have one son I have three sons one
0:20
daughter but this one son in particular
0:21
I’m talking about is my son Uriah he
0:24
said something that was so crazy I
0:29
didn’t know how to respond and he said
0:32
that when he grows up I’m gonna play the
0:35
video for you just watch the video oh
0:38
wait you know what I guess I have to get
0:41
married why because
0:43
I don’t want to work
0:47
but what does that mean
0:49
I’ll leave
0:52
um the girl was on the working whoa you
0:55
will not why because that’s not what my
0:57
children do
0:59
um
1:01
that is that is what happens in the
1:03
Henry family and anybody anybody with my
1:06
last name will be working that’s what we
1:09
do you can’t tell me what to do when I’m
1:11
a grown-up well no I can’t you’re right
1:13
okay
1:14
me that he that when he grows up he
1:18
wants a cool cool girl that and then he
1:22
wants to marry her what yeah he wants to
1:24
marry a cool girl
1:29
got it Hey whenever you get married I’ma
1:33
play this on your wedding day and I’m
1:34
gonna say look don’t marry him because
1:36
he’s gonna make you do all the work
1:39
yeah hi can I have can I marry your son
1:41
don’t do it you better run for the hills
1:43
girl that man’s broke he’s going to do
1:46
nothing but eat ice cream and watch
1:53
Run for the hill
1:55
this dude is ineligible my son out of
1:58
his mouth in my home said that he does
2:01
not want to work when he grows up he
2:04
wants to marry someone who’s going to do
2:06
the work for him he wants to marry find
2:09
a wife to do the work for him and that’s
2:10
just not how I’m raising my boys so I
2:12
was very caught off guard and very
2:14
irritated that he said this and I knew
2:16
that I had to have a plan to change this
2:18
but I didn’t know what to do I think
2:20
because I spent time as a stay-at-home
2:22
dad and I was working while they were
2:24
sleeping they thought that you know you
2:26
could just kick in and do nothing all
2:27
day and they don’t really know that like
2:29
taking care of them is something like it
2:31
took work to to take care of them during
2:34
the day
2:35
um but but what I’m saying is I need a
2:37
plan to Usher him in to manhood
2:40
properly and my friend Jefferson Bethke
2:44
along with John Tyson has figured out
2:47
how to do this they have created a
2:51
curriculum for Fathers and Sons to help
2:53
fathers Usher their sons into manhood in
2:56
a beautiful way and I just want to
2:57
introduce you to this now I know this
3:00
this is coming to an end there’s only
3:01
like five or six days left so depending
3:03
on how the algorithm is working you
3:05
might miss this altogether but I just
3:06
have to put this out there for the early
3:08
birds the people that click the
3:09
notifications and got me on speed dial
3:11
to know that you need to sign up for
3:14
this program right I want to Usher my
3:16
sons into manhood in a way that’s going
3:18
to give them the sense of responsibility
3:20
it takes to be a man right some stuff
3:23
that I didn’t really think about when I
3:25
was a kid but I want them to know these
3:26
things when they’re ready now I know
3:28
that it’s going to take time to do this
3:30
but it’s right now very important that
3:32
we train our boys how to become men
3:34
right and what does that look like from
3:35
a father that is extremely important so
3:38
what does a rite of passage look like
3:40
for a young man in America but they get
3:42
to drive when they’re 15 they get to
3:44
smoke when they’re 18 they get to drink
3:45
when they’re 21. there’s no honorable
3:48
way to Usher kids young boys into
3:51
manhood and I think these guys got
3:54
something really dope right now it is
3:55
geared more toward Christian men but I
3:58
do think it’s very valuable to just peer
4:00
in so just check out the website you
4:02
ain’t got to press no button or nothing
4:04
like that
4:05
um but I do think it’s important that
4:07
you check it out it’s called the Primal
4:08
path and I gotta do better by my boys
4:11
and I’m excited to Usher them into
4:13
manhood I might come up with something
4:14
eventually myself but right now I’m
4:17
following the lead right so somebody’s
4:18
leading the way in this area and I’m
4:20
taking advantage of it you should do the
4:22
same see y’all next time peace
—
