My Stubbornness Will Cost Me Millions of Dollars

With the recent home lockdown, ongoing self-reflection has led me down a path of new personal discoveries. One of which, the realization that my dislike of corporate America, will likely cost me significant earning potential over the next few decades.

The truth is, I have always been like this. During grad school, my roommate’s dad came to visit our apartment in Paris where we were studying. As a successful attorney in Pennsylvania, he was surprised to learn that I quit a prestigious job at the FBI at age 23 to take on student loan debt and the chance to live and study in Paris for two years. In confidence, he told my roommate, “this kid will either end up a billionaire or broke”.

It was one of the best compliments I have ever received. My lust to experience many different things in life is not so much rooted in ambition as it is a definitive realization of the things I don’t like. At the top of this list is being told what time to wake up, where to go, and what to do. Corporate America and I are not compatible.

Digging deeper, I have realized that being relied on is something that I also do not like. Ironic, given my career is now nearly fully client-centric. When I am in charge, this becomes acceptable. This control supersedes any financial considerations.

It is important to note that I am extremely fortunate for many things in my life and this does not go unnoticed. There is nothing wrong with working for other people. In fact, I envy it at times but am conscious of the fact that I would not last a year in another traditional role. I have experienced three full-time office jobs. The FBI was my longest stint at two years. The other two jobs I held lasted less than a year.

This stubbornness, as I like to describe it, has helped me carve out a path that has provided me with location and time freedom. The work is steady and pays well, but at the same time can be extremely lonely. I have replaced teammates with informal partners, and friends with business associates, some of whom I have worked with for two years but have never met in person.

I am not unique as this trend is becoming increasingly more common. Solopreneurs, freelancers, and digital nomads give up stability for freedom. The sacrifices of doing so can be critical inhibitors to professional growth. There have not been any unicorn companies that started remotely and remained remote-based businesses. This could change in the next decade but, for now, it has not happened.

Thankfully, I do not have a desire to become a billionaire, but I do realize that sacrifices of a life less traveled impact networking, business opportunities, and who you work with. The result can include financial implications for future earning potential.

Would I change anything? Absolutely not. In fact, I welcome this challenge to prove myself wrong. This is the point of this article. Listen to your intuition and follow what makes you happy. This feeling can often be intangible and construed as a simple realization that you don’t like something.

When you find things you don’t like, do whatever you can to create a lifestyle to avoid them, even if that means losing out on millions of dollars.

