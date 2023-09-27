My Teen Daughter Has Her First Boyfriend: What Do I Do?

As a parent, you know it’s coming, but try not to believe it.

At least when your children are younger.

Eventually, they will grow into moody teenagers. You will no longer be their #1 man or woman. You will be replaced.

It hits dads harder than moms.

Of course, I’m a dad, so I’m biased. But I’ll never stop believing it.

It made me feel weird thinking about my daughter dating and having a boyfriend when she was younger. This was my precious angel.

I didn’t think I was ready for it.

School Kids

Dropping her off at school, all the kids are in Crocs or slides and PJ pants or joggers. Nobody takes pride in their appearance, except for the kids who are new to wearing makeup and using too much.

None of them are good enough for my daughter, I tell my current wife, as I think, “GET OFF MY LAWN!”

I talked with a friend with a daughter the same age as mine, 15. We talked about our children dating and boyfriends.

She asked me if I thought my daughter had a boyfriend. I said no. If she did, she never talks about it.

It made sense in my head.

Background

My daughter is 15 and a high school sophomore. I have shared custody with her mom, my ex-wife.

With her being in high school, I knew it was a matter of time before her first “real” boyfriend. She mentioned boys in 6th grade, but I didn’t take it seriously.

How much relationship can you have with someone you only see in school?

…

My daughter has had problems with seasonal allergies and asthma since she was a baby. Combining the two makes it difficult for her when the seasons change from Winter to Spring and Summer to Fall.

She usually gets a head cold for a few days as her body adjusts to the change. Not majorly sick, but congested with a cough.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Depending on the seasonal change, sometimes it hangs around for a couple of weeks.

Last Spring, it was worse than usual because she had a fever on and off. And she was so tired — all the time. I’ve never seen her this inactive before.

Trip to the Minute Clinic

She was struggling, so I called her Doctor’s office for an appointment. As usual, her doctor had no same-day appointments available. Rather than wait a day, I took her to a minute clinic at CVS.

At the very least, they should be able to tell if it is severe. My ex-wife and I assumed it would be strep throat. We’ve both had it, and her symptoms seemed to match.

We stroll in, sign in, and they call us back within a couple of minutes. Expedited medical care is fantastic!

The Doctors Office

We sit down with the doctor at the clinic. She is running through a list of questions with my daughter.

She asks about the symptoms, how long they’ve been going on, and if she is allergic to anything. She checks her tonsils and vitals.

Her throat is red, and her throat and glands are all swollen. Typical sickness signs.

My daughter explains the congestion, fever, chills, and body aches. I also let the Doctor know she has been taking over-the-counter cold medicine and ibuprofen to help manage the symptoms.

None of it worked well, which is why we are there.

The doctor guesses that it’s probably strep throat but wants to take the throat culture to be sure. Good idea.

The Test Result

After about 5–10 minutes, the result comes back negative. Interesting, it’s not strep throat. Maybe it’s just a cold?

The Doctor starts running through other things it could be.

I still hear her words today: “It’s not strep, I think it’s Mono…”.

Mono? Before I could even form a rational thought, I just chuckled. My daughter looked at me, very confused.

I immediately thought about the conversation with my friend denying my daughter had a boyfriend.

WHOOPS!

The minute clinic doctor said she didn’t have the proper tests to check for mono. She was pretty confident Mono was the culprit, however.

I’m in my 40s, and to people in my generation, Mono is the “kissing disease.” If you show me a kid with mono, they’ve probably been making out with someone.

I think, excellent, now I’ve got to find out who she’s been kissing.

The Aftermath

The Doctor ran through the potential treatments and sent us on our way with a nifty handout all about Mono.

She said if it doesn’t get better in a day or 2, then take her to her doctor to get tested for Mono.

We head out to the CVS store to buy more medicine.

I pull my daughter aside and say, “Hey, you’re not in trouble, but I have a question, and you must tell the truth.” She says okay, with a puzzled tone.

I asked her if she knew what mono was. She says no. I say, “I’m only asking you this because as soon as everyone else finds out, they will ask you as well.”

“Have you been kissing anyone?”

She looks at me, giggles and smiles, and says, “Maybe!”.

Then she asks why. So, I go through the whole bit about Mono being the kissing disease. She didn’t believe me, so I told her to google it. Sure enough, it’s true!

We then go into a surface-level conversation about who the boy is and what’s happening. The boy she went to homecoming with is now her boyfriend.

Initially, she said they were just friends, but romance bloomed a few months later.

“Did your mom know?”

“Yes, Dad. She’s given him a ride home from school several times.”

As usual, I’m the last one to know. Our daughter must have told her mom to keep it a secret, or maybe it’s just the whole father-daughter dynamic.

I then called up my ex-wife to explain the situation. She didn’t believe it was mono. I also asked that she tell me about things like our daughter’s boyfriends in the future.

What a way to get caught being out of the loop.

Finale

Luckily for all of us, it wound up not being Mono. We took her in to see her regular doctor a few days after the minute clinic appointment.

It wound up being a bacterial infection of some sort. She had antibiotics for about a week, and they cleared everything up.

We’re glad it wasn’t mono.

…

Yes, there are worse ways to find out your child has a boyfriend or girlfriend. Teenage pregnancy comes to mind, but mine has to be up there.

Of course, her dating and having a boyfriend didn’t bother me. It still doesn’t. She’s a good kid who has her head on straight.

Had it been a few years earlier, I probably would have lost my mind. It’s funny how it works, but I don’t think I’d have felt the same way with a son.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’m being a naïve parent, but it’s not like they get much time alone together. Anyone with teens knows they can be sneaky. We were all probably sneaky teens, too.

I have told her we can all go to dinner sometime. It makes sense to meet the young man. She hasn’t taken me up on the offer yet.

Our children are going to have relationships. It’s inevitable. Maybe you know about them, and perhaps you don’t.

As a parent, getting bent out of shape about the inevitable doesn’t help. We can hope they make wise decisions in those relationships.

Hopefully, you find out in a better way than I did.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Sam Balye on Unsplash