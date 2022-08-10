My Two Cents on Commodification of Gender Equality and Capitalism in Film Industry in Indonesia

Women are traditionally shown or cast in films as supporting characters for men. They are often constrained by stereotypes and gender roles — for example, mother, wife, sister, and the love interest of the main character (usually male) — and as a result, they lack complexity. It’s as if they have no life of their own and exist only for the benefit of men.

Furthermore, in much of our society, the image of female perfection that women are encouraged to aspire to has become increasingly defined by sexual allure. In today’s generation certain views of female sexuality have been celebrated in all advertisements, music, television, films and magazines (Natasha Walter on Living Dolls: The Return of Sexism). Most feminist film theories have considered film as a place of pleasure and entertainment, and as an instrument of dominant ideology, or vice versa as a tool of political resistance and subversion. It brings to the fore things that are often overlooked in the mainstream media.

The study of women and film involves, as in the subtitle of E. Anne Kaplan’s book, Women and film: Both sides of camera, at least both sides of the camera: women as filmmakers and women as cinematic objects, seen through the eyes of the camera (Maria Lauret on Feminism and Culture — the Movie: A Critical Overview of Writing on Women and Cinema). The existence of women is influenced by a culture that expects women to be polite, obedient, and to be good housekeepers. According to Simone de Beauvoir, girls are taught from childhood that in order to feel happiness, they must make themselves objects and always be cheerful. Women are considered like living dolls and have no independence. Women, on the whole, have difficulty defining their existence and living in a universe designed by men. Whereas women, like men, have a need to identify, shape, and gain awareness that there are non-physical potentials they want to achieve in their lives as a whole person.

Because of this, women-centered films can give us an in-depth look at the limitless experiences that women experience, while providing multi-dimensional and agency of female characters. Although women-centered Western films have been on the rise globally, somehow women-centered Asian films have not received much attention or critical acclaim. On top of that, Asian women-centered films are undeniably different from Western films. Asian women, especially Indonesian women, face a different reality from Western women, be it on a cultural, social, political, or interpersonal level. In Indonesia in particular, women are faced with multi-layered dynamics of problems, ranging from discrimination in various forms; to become a victim of violence.

The problems of women in Indonesia are far from simple. In addition to facing discrimination in the domestic sphere, women are also faced with the problem of violence, discrimination also occurs in various aspects such as health, economy, education, and politics. Komnas Perempuan noted that during 2012–2021, the trend of reports of Gender-Based Violence (KBG) against women tended to increase. In 2021 alone, based on Komnas Perempuan’s records, there were 338,496 KBG case reports. This figure is an increase of about 50% from the 2020 report. According to Komnas Perempuan Commissioner, this increase occurs because the reporting channel is increasingly known to the public. This becomes important, where the level of public awareness of KBG is increasing from time to time. The role of the media is certainly quite significant in educating the public regarding this matter.

The film Penyalin Cahaya (Photocopier — international title) by Wregas Bhanuteja was one of the most anticipated films in 2021. Penyalin Cahaya is one of several recent Indonesian films that raise the theme of gender equality and provide criticism against sexual violence. The fact that Penyalin Cahaya won 12 Indonesia Film Festival Awards proves that this film is good and engaging in terms of plot and storyline. The film’s focus on women and sexual harassment in higher education institutions as well as social class inequality and women as victims, can bring the subject to life and give voice to victims and feminist activists who fight for women’s rights.

Although lined up as a film that is close to women and shows how discrimination against women and marginalized groups, ironically in January 2022, the co-writer of this film was actually accused of sexual violence, causing the team to remove his name from the film’s credits. These tarnishes the achievements of this film, it also undermines the essence of this and several other films, which were produced amid intense public debate about gender-based and sexual violence. That’s an excellent example on how capitalism works on film industry. The fact that one of the writers of Penyalin Cahaya allegedly involved in sexual harassment suggests that just because a film promotes feminist ideas does not mean that everyone involved is motivated by feminist values. Recently, topics related to feminism and gender equality have become hot and profitable topics. So, while I greatly appreciate the highly political content of this movie, we cannot ignore the economic motivations that drove its creation.

The increasing public discussion about gender equality has opened the doors of its commodification. It is very important not to reduce the essence of struggle for gender equality and the elimination of sexual violence perpetrated through commercial films into a commercialization debate. However, the commercial aspect of cinema should not be ignored, as it can have an impact on the types of films that will be made, who will make and finance them, and how they will be marketed and showcased to the public.

The release of commercial films like Penyalin Cahaya can make this issue visible and raise public awareness. The recent ratification of the TPKS Bill is also good news for everyone (not just the feminist movement). Additionally, it emphasizes the urgent need for the film industry to unite in order to create codified ethical rules and better employment contracts in order to prevent and address sexual assault and gender-based discrimination. The fight for gender equality and the elimination of sexual violence must continue and we still need to be vigilant in other areas to produce substantial results. Moreover, the reality is that capitalism is still taking root and whether we realize it or not, the class system that exists in society will be very difficult to eliminate.

