Home / Featured Content / My Wife and I Are at an Impasse. Ask Allana

My Wife and I Are at an Impasse. Ask Allana

I am done and I want a divorce. But she doesn't.

Q: My wife and I are an impasse. I am done and I want a divorce. She doesn’t believe in them because she’s Christian and she is frowned upon by her religion and her family. I feel trapped. I have moved out but I feel that if I try to serve her papers, she’s going to drag this out forever.

A: She very well may; but, here’s the first place I want to go: my friend, you are not trapped – never! You always have a choice. When you say you are trapped, you are giving your power away to her, which is fueling this. What is the worst thing that would happen if you filed divorce papers? It would go on forever. Are you going to let that stop you? You could. What if you filed papers and because you weren’t so attached to what happened, you just kept your eyes on the horizon, maybe she would let go a lot easier. What if it’s a gift, that her family and her religion can see her not as broken or wrong, because she had a divorce, in order for you to make a decision not out of guilt of making her look bad. She’s an adult, it’s her life if the two of you are not able to come back together, and put time, effort, and energy into making the relationship work, then that’s called a consequence. Maybe that is a gift for her soul’s evolution to actually have to be in communication with her family and say “I have a divorce and I’m a good person”. So overall, by staying out of action and blaming another, saying I’m trapped, you’re not going to grow or get anywhere. By taking action, and the way in which you take action, from self-love, no blame, self-responsibility – this is the way to have the greatest outcome.

Now, as you move forward. Is this necessarily going to be a walk in the park? Maybe, maybe not. A coach like me is a smart choice so you stay coming from your heart, stay grounded, do the right thing (according to your soul), not reacting or acting out of guilt. Maybe even help the two of you through this process. There is always a way, if two people are willing, to get through anything with grace, honesty, and kindness. The conscious divorce. If you can’t change her (which you can’t), you can’t talk her into that (which you can’t because people have their own free will), you can make a choice for you. You are never trapped. Email [email protected] if you would like to talk to me as you move forward because it seems like on your own you won’t, but maybe with someone in your corner you will.

Know that I’ve got your back. Allow me to love you through this, it would be a privilege.

Take care,
A.

Previously published on Allanapratt.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Allana Pratt

Intimacy Expert Allana Pratt is a global media personality who awakens open-hearted, unapologetic living after heartbreak. A Guest Expert on Huffington Post, People Magazine, Forbes, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and featured as an Icon of Influence, this Ivy League grad is the Author of 4 top-selling books, has interviewed Whoopi Goldberg, Alanis Morissette, and Dr. Bernie Seigel and hosts the edgy podcast “Intimate Conversations”. A certified coach, Allana was asked by Leeza Gibbons to coach her during Dancing with the Stars. With over 4.5 million viewers on YouTube, Allana is the go-to authority when struggling to trust again after heartbreak. She offers private coaching and retreats to support her male and female clients finding the relationships they deserve.

