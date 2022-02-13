Get Daily Email
My Wife Expects Me to Listen Like One of Her Girlfriends

My Wife Expects Me to Listen Like One of Her Girlfriends

I’d never ask a guy to be his partner’s girlfriend. That’s like asking a fish to be a rabbit. It just ain’t gonna work.

Recently, I made video called “The #1 Sex Killer.” It was about how you could be unknowingly killing off your partner’s sexual appetite.

I spoke about how to stop that pattern. I also gave a tip on how to do the opposite — to become more attractive to her. But that didn’t sit too well with one guy.

After watching the video, he emailed me and said, “I liked your video. You got it right that I don’t care about her kitchen placemats. But don’t ask me to be her girlfriend.”

So, I thought about it. And below is my response.

To give you a hint, I basically said, I get it. I don’t want you to be her girlfriend either. And let’s use your ferocity in a way that’s going to work for you, instead of against you.

I wonder what he’ll say next.

And to be clear, I’d never ask a guy to be his partner’s girlfriend. That’s like asking a fish to be a rabbit. It just ain’t gonna work.

If you’re digging what I’m doing, please take a few minutes to watch the video above, comment, and subscribe to my YouTube Channel.

 

 

Previously published on stuartmotola.com

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola is a men's relationship coach who offers guys concrete strategies for how to get unstuck in relationship. With over 15 years working with thousands of men on their relationships and personal growth, Stuart utilizes a unique system that breaks the patterns that keep men tied up in frustrating relationships. Unlike many therapists and couples counselors, who can frustrate guys with excessive talking, Stuart focuses on explicit action. His unique process offers each man a clear and direct roadmap of progress to create lasting positive results.

