My Wife Expects Me to Listen Like One of Her Girlfriends

Recently, I made video called “The #1 Sex Killer.” It was about how you could be unknowingly killing off your partner’s sexual appetite.

I spoke about how to stop that pattern. I also gave a tip on how to do the opposite — to become more attractive to her. But that didn’t sit too well with one guy.

After watching the video, he emailed me and said, “I liked your video. You got it right that I don’t care about her kitchen placemats. But don’t ask me to be her girlfriend.”

So, I thought about it. And below is my response.

To give you a hint, I basically said, I get it. I don’t want you to be her girlfriend either. And let’s use your ferocity in a way that’s going to work for you, instead of against you.

I wonder what he’ll say next.

And to be clear, I’d never ask a guy to be his partner’s girlfriend. That’s like asking a fish to be a rabbit. It just ain’t gonna work.

Previously published on stuartmotola.com

