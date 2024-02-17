Myra Strober and Abby Davisson: One Accountability Buddy Away From Co-Authorship

By Bryan Wish

Myra Strober and Abby Davisson are the co-authors of “Money & Love: An Intelligent Roadmap for Life’s Biggest Decisions,” a book designed to help people make better decisions when money and love are involved.

‍Abby Davisson is a leader, strategist, and career development expert. She spent nine years driving social impact at global retailer Gap Inc. Abby’s expertise in career development comes from forging her own non-traditional career path, as well as from serving as an alumni career advisor and coach at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

Myra Strober is a labor economist, Professor (Emerita) at the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, and Professor of Economics at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, as well as an acclaimed author. Strober was the founding director of Stanford’s Center for Research on Women (now the Clayman Institute for Gender Research) and President of the International Association for Feminist Economics. She has been an expert witness in legal cases involving sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and the valuation of unpaid caring work, and she has consulted with several corporations on improved utilization of women in management and work-family issues.

Myra and Abby came together to write “Money and Love” to shows our loved ones and us how to consider them jointly using the original, step-by-step 5Cs method: CLARIFY, COMMUNICATE, CHOICES, CHECK IN, and CONSEQUENCES.

At a time when we are experiencing the most significant shift in work-life balance in decades – marked by remote work, the Great Reshuffle, and a mass reconfiguring of family dynamics and social/professional networks – Abby and Myra’s framework offers simple and effective steps to empower readers to make the best strategic decisions without having to sacrifice their careers or personal lives.

In this episode, Myra, Abby, and Bryan discuss:

How being each other’s accountability buddy led to co-authorship

Handling divorce in a peaceful and amicable way

How Abby and Myra have impacted each other’s lives

—

This post was previously published on Arcbound.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock