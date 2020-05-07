Myron Rolle Fights COVID-19 as Neurosurgery Resident in Boston

By Rose Lawlor

A third-year neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, former Tennessee Titans safety Myron Rolle is up against one of his most formidable opponents yet—the COVID-19 pandemic. From neurosurgeons to OB-GYNs, it’s all hands on deck at Mass General and Rolle is volunteering wherever his expertise is needed.

Often forced to treat patients without proper equipment due to a shortage in supplies, Rolle compares the situation to tackling a “240-pound running back without any shoulder pads or helmet.” As the hospital’s tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases continue to multiply, Rolle’s toughness and ability to handle pressure are proving to be literal lifesavers.

“Football has never left me,” Rolle says. “I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform. I gotta do what I gotta do because people are counting on us right now. This is our time to help very sick people. So that motivation continues to drive me every single day.”

Rolle’s motivation to serve others extends beyond medicine as well. In 2009, Rolle established the Myron L. Rolle Foundation to support children and families in need, placing a special focus on The Bahamas—the birthplace of his parents and three of his brothers. In 2019, Rolle traveled to the islands to provide emergency relief after Hurricane Dorian.

As Rolle now works 24-hour days to provide emergency relief for COVID-19 patients, we thank him for his selfless dedication and powerful example of humanitarian excellence!

