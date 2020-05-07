Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Myron Rolle Fights COVID-19 as Neurosurgery Resident in Boston

Myron Rolle Fights COVID-19 as Neurosurgery Resident in Boston

Former Tennessee Titans safety Myron Rolle is up against one of his most formidable opponents yet.

by

By Rose Lawlor

A third-year neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, former Tennessee Titans safety Myron Rolle is up against one of his most formidable opponents yet—the COVID-19 pandemic. From neurosurgeons to OB-GYNs, it’s all hands on deck at Mass General and Rolle is volunteering wherever his expertise is needed.

Often forced to treat patients without proper equipment due to a shortage in supplies, Rolle compares the situation to tackling a “240-pound running back without any shoulder pads or helmet.” As the hospital’s tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases continue to multiply, Rolle’s toughness and ability to handle pressure are proving to be literal lifesavers.

“Football has never left me,” Rolle says. “I still wake up in the morning and think of the operating room like a game, like it’s showtime, let’s perform. I gotta do what I gotta do because people are counting on us right now. This is our time to help very sick people. So that motivation continues to drive me every single day.”

Rolle’s motivation to serve others extends beyond medicine as well. In 2009, Rolle established the Myron L. Rolle Foundation to support children and families in need, placing a special focus on The Bahamas—the birthplace of his parents and three of his brothers. In 2019, Rolle traveled to the islands to provide emergency relief after Hurricane Dorian.

As Rolle now works 24-hour days to provide emergency relief for COVID-19 patients, we thank him for his selfless dedication and powerful example of humanitarian excellence!

Stay up to date with Myron!

This post was previously published on The Sport of Philanthropy and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Rose Lawlor

About The Sport of Philanthropy

The Sport of Philanthropy is a blog created by social enterprise Champions for Philanthropy to highlight the charitable work of professional athletes, teams and major sports leagues in the U.S. and around the world. Our goal is to showcase best practices in sports philanthropy by sharing the powerful ways that athletes are leveraging their influential platforms to generate positive impact outside the game.

Through blog articles, social media feeds, interviews and other content, we celebrate inspiring philanthropic efforts in professional sports that rarely make the highlight reel. In our exclusive interviews, we talk with current and retired athletes, agents and teams about the causes nearest and dearest to them and how they are effecting change in communities across the globe.

To learn more about Champions for Philanthropy, visit championsforphilanthropy.org

