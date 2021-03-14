National Hedonism Day

Knowing I love pancakes, a friend messaged me on Shrove Tuesday and asked: are you having pancakes? I blithely replied: every day is pancake day. Another friend messaged me today, and, knowing I love margharitas, said: btw tomorrow is National Margharita Day! I blithely replied: are they making this shit up now?

This new onus, since the pandemic began, on marking seasonal rituals and ‘special days’ is becoming extremely irksome. I get it, we’re all clutching at straws, trying to make something out of nothing, trying to find little things to look forward to… Spring, Easter, Mother’s Day, National Frickin’ Margarita Day… but to be honest it’s not filling my cup. It’s all so forced, glossy, prescriptive, conformist.

Since I’m a ‘quirky introvert’ (how other people perceive me — not how I perceive myself), have always marched to the bang of my own drum, and eschewed mundanity whenever and wherever possible, this Pandem-themed reliance on pomp and circumstance is really getting my goat.

F**K pancake day. I just want my freedom and autonomy back; I want to fly around the world free as a bird without the terror of The Plague following me. I do NOT want to be locked in an attic in a middle-class enclave full of spoilt rich people. Yet here I am.

Look, I realise there’s a complex hierarchy of suffering which accompanies the The Plague, but I’m not here to address that. I’m here to explore the complex suffering of non-conformist long-in-the-tooth introverts, often creative types, often way ahead of their time, who have been recycling and consciously embracing solipsistic living lonnnnnng before the pandemic made it acceptable, and now feel as if they are being contaminated by the mainstream.

I’m talking about the Professional Brooders who, well informed about life’s basics, have no desire to injest anymore New Age guff about plant-based nutrition, yoga, meditation, baking, walking in nature, cold showers, journalling, Podcasting, or good sleep hygiene.

The ones who find the Heideggerian lockdown lifestyle hacks extremely stale; the ones who’d already unhooked themselves from the daily anaesthesia of Netflix, Prime, and syndicated viewing, in eager pursuit of more fulfilling analogue activities; the ones who find talking to a one-dimensional image on a piece of tempered glass soul-crushingly dispiriting; the ones who wither like a tomato on the vine when deprived of authentic real-life connection.

I am NOT talking about the new wave of self-congratulatory ‘faux introverts’, who, revelling in the novelty of ‘Quality Me Time’, now inhabit smug Hygge-inspired bunkers, crammed with strategically placed succulents and faux-fur scatter cushions, in which they enjoy virtual romances, zoom yoga, perfectly baked banana bread, home-grown tomatos, and multi-hyphenated orgasms.

In other words, the ones who gamely celebrate Fake Introvert Day or whatever National Bullsh*t Day is on their conformist Gregorian calendar.

…

As you can probably hear, I’m nearing the end of my third solo lockdown in a year and am ROYALLY HACKED OFF with the whole darn thing. At this point, I feel that the New Age can teach me nothing new; I’ve done the work and put the time in; I’m already PAINFULLY self-aware. I stepped out of the mainstream 7+ years ago to work on myself and have yet to step back in. When the pandem hit, I was about ready to take flight and re-integrate back into society, only to be rewarded with another year in solitary.

I don’t need to be in reform school any longer. I’ve been dairy and gluten-free since I was a child; I’ve done 6 Vipassanna retreats and yoga teacher training; I worked in a New Age shop 15 years ago and know everything there is to know about Sacred Medicine Wheel Healing, EFT, Soul Retrieval, Kinesiology, gong baths, Kundalini Yoga, green juice, tantric sex, and geopathic stress.

I’ve travelled the globe solo without a smart phone. I’ve read everything Gabor Mate has written; I’ve listened to all of Russell Brand’s Under the Skin Podcasts; I’ve watched every Adam Curtis documentary ever made; I know all about avocados and smoked paprika, the Power of Now, Super Soul Sunday, Wim Hoff, The Happy Pear and re-wiring neural pathways.

My coat is made via the latest upcycling technology, using recycled plastic bottles (gross); my Vans are eco-friendly water repellant high-tops (hipster). I don’t use WhatsApp or Socials. I write with a pen gifted to me by a friend.

In other words, I’m DONE. Time to drop my pin somewhere more fun. We all broke the world, and some of us realised it BEFORE The Plague hit, so yeah, let the new New Agers and faux introverts take the reins for a change… let them do the sun salutations, eat the kale, chant the mantras, drink the mushroom coffee, wear the organic goatskin granola slippers, thrash about to 5 rhythms, wittle wood and bang gongs…

As for me, I’m looking to normality to give me my mojo back. I hope to one day get my kicks old skool style, rediscovering such pleasures as: eating a non-plant-based burger and fries then washing it down with something toxic from a plastic bottle; sharing a smoke with a stranger; dancing like a loon on a packed, sweaty dance floor; snogging a random; walking home barefoot at 4am with tinnitus; waking up the following morning with a skull-cracking hangover, then enjoying a ‘Full English’ with the new love of my life.

And how would I celebrate this newfound joy, you ask? Easy. I’d call it National Hedonism Day and stick it on every calendar ever made.

JLO

Photo credit: JLO (Author)