Everyone in the world is impacted by climate change but not in the same way. People with a disability are already marginalised without being impacted by climate change.

Global mortality rate of people with disabilities in natural disasters is up to four times higher than people without disabilities (Stein and Stein 2021)

To say there needs to be more action on this area of climate justice is important since 16% of the global population has a disability. A key principle of the climate change social justice movement is to leave nobody behind and within the disability lived experience movement is nothing about us without us.

So what are these about and how do they relate to the same issue? Well let’s explore them in more detail.

Climate Change “leave nobody behind”

A key part of climate justice is to leave nobody behind. This can be applied in the energy transition, government spending, net zero but most importantly the impacts of natural disasters.

Climate change leads to increased natural disasters, depending on where you are in the world. This may mean increased intensity or new natural disasters occurring where they have not before. With governments often struggling with the challenges of cost of living and inflation. Climate change and associated natural disasters often fail to remain on the agenda.

This is a mistake since we know that when we prepare for natural disasters the cost is reduced in the recovery.

Some sectoral studies report benefit-cost ratios ranging between 100% and 900% for climate adaptation measures (“Global Assessment Report (GAR) 2025” 2025)

And the above quote doesn’t always consider the non financial costs such as the social, community, environmental, health or cultural costs and impacts.

How can we plan for a crisis we are already seeing happening around the world. Well… the solutions are already out there but missing in government and locally led community initiatives at enough scale. It takes a community to respond and recover from a big flood, a bushfire and a cyclone. Maybe we need the same for disaster preparedness?

Disability “nothing about us without us”

Government and civil society needs to work with people with a disability globally. In countries like the UK, Australia and NZ lived experience has become a key player in program and policy design, research and empowering the voices of advocates. We need more work to empower people with a disability to use the principle of nothing about us without us to create positive change across our communities.

Empowering people with a disability to sit on a panel, committee or board is not hard, neither is sharing their story online or to a conference, neither is participating in policy review and advocating for what they think is right. It’s not that they don’t have or can get get the skills to do these things. There is however a need to be brave.

Being brave means being able to feel discomfort and speaking, it means sharing personal stories to strangers, it means challenging the views of others to make that important community heard. It means feeling safe enough to share something that could be a little different. Feeling safe enough is an important part of creating a space where lived experience is valued.

But it’s not just the people with a disability that need to be brave.

The professionals who also sit on that steering committee, the chair of the meeting, the policy writer, they all need to be brave to go against a professional opinion that might have merit but is being challenged by lived experience. Which as the disability community know lived experience is powerful.

The two put together

Needing a whole community to prepare for a natural disaster may sound unlikely but it is likely they will come together to recover from a natural disaster. Maybe there can be some learnings there. People with a disability need community to support and empower them to advocate and often live their daily livelihoods. Which is exactly what they need to prepare for a natural disaster. Climate justice is another movement where people need to be brave, from the protester on the street to the academic publishing research. There is always a sense of bravery for us to stand up and challenge the status quo.

What we can do

So it’s great I shared with you a big space where there are lots of problems and we need to acknowledge that we can change our thinking. But what on earth can I as an indivdual do to fix it???

If a natural disaster did happen today how would you respond?

Myself as an Australian with a disability living in fire risk area, leaving to a safe space is really the only option. There are natural disaster preparedness projects in my area to explore bushfire fuel reduction which is a government project aiming to stop the spread of bushfires by eliminating fuel for them to burn and travel towards housing from vegetation. Several layers of fire containment points in fact.

But in asking this question I’ve prompted you to explore the disaster preparedness programs in your area and see what is going on and what the main risks are. Whether it’s coastal erosion or floods there are ways you can prepare and support the people around you! It may not seem obvious without research but don’t count out what’s already there. It may have been something implemented long ago!

You would be surprised how few people know about what’s around them already. I mean an area where the grass gets cut every year isn’t exactly going to make the news.

Starting with gratitude is a good place to begin but there’s always and I mean always more that the community and government can do to prepare. From local government creating plans to engage lived experience in their town planning, country fire authorities recruiting people with a disability to their committees or a good co-design of a preparedness strategy.

There is a never ending list of things to do that could help you prepare for a natural disaster but challenges do await. Note to self maybe that’s why I went and studied a Masters on this and love to work in this sector?!?

In these blogs in my publication DisasterAbility I explore these issues in more details, so stay tuned and follow for monthly blogs!

Cheers

Ben Brice

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This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

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