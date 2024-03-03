Get Daily Email
Nature's Capacity Crisis: The Overcrowding of America's Outdoor Spaces

Nature’s Capacity Crisis: The Overcrowding of America’s Outdoor Spaces

The crowding diminishes the visitor experience and harms the parks’ ecology.

American outdoor recreation is flourishing like never before, with national parks bustling and the industry booming. This picture of a nation deeply connected with its natural heritage seems ideal, but it conceals a more complex and troubling reality.

There is a paradox in American outdoor recreation, where its booming popularity leads to unintended consequences, challenging our perceptions and forcing a rethink of our relationship with the great outdoors.

Booming Visits & Economic Growth

The National Park Service (NPS) has seen a remarkable visitor increase and a significant economic impact (ref).

In 2022, visitor spending in communities near national parks resulted in a record high of $50.3 billion, benefiting the nation’s economy and supporting 378,400 jobs. Nearly 312 million visitors spent $23.9 billion within 60 miles of a national park, with most jobs supported in park gateway communities.

This surge in visitation and spending reflects a deepening engagement of Americans with their natural landscapes and highlights the vital role of national parks as economic engines. The NPS’s effective management turns every $1 investment in national parks into a more than $10 boost to the nation’s economy, demonstrating the substantial economic contributions of these natural treasures.

Overcrowding & Environmental Strain

The popularity of America’s national parks, such as Yellowstone and the Great Smoky Mountains, has led to overcrowding (ref), straining the environment and infrastructure.

Despite its smaller size, Zion National Park receives as many visitors as Yellowstone, over 4.3 million annually. This influx has overwhelmed facilities, trails, and backcountry areas.

The crowding diminishes the visitor experience and harms the parks’ ecology. For instance, in Zion, the Virgin River Narrows hike is now crowded with visitors, impacting vegetation and aquatic life and causing issues with human waste.

Similarly, off-trail walking, littering, and wildlife disturbances are increasing in Yellowstone. The visitor surge, attributed to factors like baby boomer retirement and state tourism promotions, is forcing park officials to consider limiting access to preserve these natural treasures.

The Social Media Effect

Social media platforms have significantly influenced how natural sites are perceived and visited. It can both positively and negatively affect outdoor recreation participation. While social media promotes outdoor leisure activities and enhances the intention to participate, especially among users with strong social connections, it also has a downside.

The constant portrayal of outdoor experiences on platforms like Instagram and Facebook has shifted motivations from exploration and solitude to being seen and documented online. This trend has extended to more remote and fragile sites, which now struggle to manage the surge in visitors driven by their popularity on social media.

There is a complex relationship between social media use and outdoor recreation (ref), underscoring the need for a balanced approach to harnessing the positive aspects while mitigating the negative impacts on natural environments.

Access Vs. Conservation

The surge in outdoor recreation has sparked a crucial debate on balancing open access with the need for conservation. This dilemma is exemplified by Baxter State Park, Maine, with its strict regulations, including a cap on Appalachian Trail thru-hikers.

Land managers face the daunting job of protecting these areas while accommodating millions of visitors, a balancing act complicated by diverse interests and the impact of social media.

Rethinking Our Relationship With Nature

As we face the challenges of overcrowding, environmental impact, and changing motivations for outdoor activities, the need for sustainable management and responsible recreation becomes clear. This isn’t just about preserving landscapes for future generations; it’s about redefining our connection with the natural world to honor its beauty and fragility.

This post was previously published on Nature of Home.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Davin Eberhardt

With about two decades spent in the commercial construction industry as an IBEW electrician, Davin has been involved with many buildings during construction- and has learned what makes a good building. Along with studying some of the greats in the industry, such as Frank Llyod Wright (yes, he did have some failures and his designs were not for everyone, but his aesthetic principles were sound).

Along with his passion for great buildings and architecture, he is also driven by nature. Completing permaculture design training by Geoff Lawton. Who was an early pioneer of the permaculture movement.

