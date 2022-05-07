Navigating the Challenges of Land-Based Investment

Governments are facing mounting demands to kickstart their economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this pressure is also leading to an increase in large-scale land-based investments – and the negative impacts of poorly planned or irresponsible investments are putting growing pressure on land and the communities who use it.

For a new series of blogs, IIED has invited rights defenders and practitioners to reflect on their strategies to push for more responsible and sustainable land-based investments. The series is part of a joint initiative with the Land Portal and the ALIGN project.

In the blogs, partners from diverse backgrounds describe how they are responding to the challenges of land-based investments so that rural communities, pastoralists and Indigenous Peoples can demand greater protections, a seat at the negotiating table and tangible benefits from investments.

The blogs aim to increase awareness and interest in technical and political issues among a community of practice on land and investment issues. Each blog includes a list of resources available on the Responsible Land-Based Investment Navigator, a dedicated knowledge hub of practical resources.

From guides on community preparedness and advocacy to tools dealing with conflict resolution, the resources draw on practical experiences and are tailored to the needs of different actors, from communities and civil society to governments and private-sector actors.

Practitioners’ perspectives

Over the coming weeks, we will explore some of the critical challenges to transforming land-based investment governance, raise awareness of the Responsible Land-Based Investment Navigator and the ALIGN project, and amplify marginalised voices from the global South.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We have launched the series with contributions from IIED, South Africa and Ethiopia:

A forthcoming contribution by Masalu Luhula will look at land-based investment in Tanzania and how simplified legal guides are empowering communities and further blogs will follow.

About the ALIGN project

The ALIGN project (Advancing Land-based Investment Governance) is a partnership between the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment, IIED and Namati. ALIGN supports governments, civil society, local communities and other relevant actors in strengthening the governance of land-based investments – from agriculture to infrastructure, extractives and manufacturing.

Contact

Nathaniah Jacobs ([email protected]), senior researcher in the legal tools team in IIED’s Natural Resources research group

Amaelle Seigneret ([email protected]), researcher in the legal tools team in IIED’s Natural Resources research group

—

Previously Published on iied with Creative Common License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock