Nearly 80% Say Lack of Appreciation Is a Major Reason for Leaving

One highly motivated leader said, “A simple pat on the back would sure feel good.”

79 percent of employees who quit their jobs claim that a lack of appreciation was a major reason for leaving. (NBC)

An under-recognized employee is twice as likely to say they plan to quit in the next year. Gallup reports that only one in three workers in the U.S. strongly agree that they received recognition in the past seven days.

Recognition:

Causes people to feel seen. Gives value to work. The more important something is, the more we notice it. Unnoticed work eventually loses its value. Tells people what matters. Motivates when it’s genuine.

Appreciation is letting someone know they’re doing a good job. Recognition includes letting others know the same thing.

3 reasons leaders resist giving recognition:

#1. Time.

You’re too busy getting things done to waste time giving recognition. But what if giving recognition helps people get things done?

#2. Discomfort.

You might resist giving recognition because you don’t need it. You think, “Tell me what to do and I’ll get it done. Just leave me alone.”

Giving genuine recognition requires humility.

Arrogance uses recognition to manipulate. Humility gives recognition to honor.

#3. Misjudgment.

You wrongly think that weak people need recognition – strong people don’t.

Receive recognition:

Leaders who belittle or reject recognition train people not to give it.

3 ways to receive recognition:

Tell people how it feels when they show you respect. If it feels good, say it. Don’t say, “No big deal,” when it is a big deal. Show gratitude to others when you’re recognized. Say, “I work with great people,” for example. Don’t talk about all the work you did. Just be thankful.

What prevents leaders from giving recognition?

What are some simple recognition practices?

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

