Never, Ever Date a Nomad, by the Way, I Am a Nomad Too

It was time, in less than two weeks together, we had to decide our future, I wanted to stay one more month where I was, and he decided to move out — As expected I said ok, and for the next two weeks, we knew it would be the last ones.

We had a great time in the followed two weeks, since he decided to leave, sometimes we would forget about what was coming, and we would make plans for the future together. We would even plan to travel as a couple.

But, you know, changing directions because of each other is a hard decision for two people in such a short space of time.

I will ask you to forget a little about the beautiful stories of love because it is real life, in this scenario we have two rational adults. And we know it takes time to jump into something serious like that.

By that time, I was really busy with two work projects, that I couldn’t take a break to organize something else, while he needed to keep feeding his business with new travel experiences, so, you got the idea.

It was Wednesday morning, and I was working, as usual, when reality just jumped into my Airbnb door, was him, bringing me his last flowers, because it was time to say goodbye for good.

Fuck! I am so bad at saying goodbye, but there he is, he is already all packed and we know, it would be a mistake to stay. But we also don’t want to say goodbye, it is always so hard.

A movie crossed my mind, it was time for another fucking goodbye, if he knew about all the times that it happened in the past, he would know how messed up I was at that moment.

If you think you will get better at saying goodbye, just because you do that often as a nomad, you are wrong.

I knew the following days would be gray, it just looks like bad weather, because there was somebody there, and now, everything just changed, when they leave, I feel like missing a piece of myself.

But, I knew this time would arrive, the time to face his empty and silent Airbnb apartment upstairs.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But you know, the days go by and it is normal, I had to stop watching his social media posts, it’s part of the process of forgetting and letting go. Why should I? He is not part of my world anymore, and the best thing to do in this case is to keep my energy here instead of spreading this somewhere else, where it won’t even make any difference anyway.

Yeah, sometimes we would still text each other, with that weird thing in the air, because, what the hell are we now?

What the hell shall we talk about, because I don’t really wanna know how his life is looking like without me, or if he even has somebody new around, I know it is very selfish, but, I don’t wanna hear about that, not that early. I need to digest things first.

I know what you might be thinking now, I should let it free, and maybe be good friends now. Yeah, I know that, but in real life, it is not that easy.

If we can’t talk about every subject of our lives with each other anymore, then, what the heck have we become? Now WE ARE FOCKING STRANGERS TRYING TO NOT MAKE IT LOOK FOCKING WEIRD. BECAUSE YES, THIS IS FUCKING WEIRD!!!

After a few weeks comes that moment when we don’t even talk anymore, we take weeks to pick up each other’s message, and there we go, lost.

So, what now?

A month goes by, I see some social media stuff that was dropped in my e-mail inbox from his business. I am fine, I am not thinking about him anymore, so why not check this out.

Well, bad idea…

As expected it awakened many emotions. Why do I hate to see his stuff? Well, our ego hates to see anyone moving on from us, maybe that’s why. I can’t really tell you, because it is not rational.

how to face the fact that we want to be the fucking best ever, ever, ever fucking the best person that anyone has ever had? I feel like a narcissist when this kind of emotion crosses my head. And I know I should address this emotion.

I close my eyes and I tell myself, this is just my ego

I am not dizzy or anything like that, it is just my ego, just my ego. I tell myself to let it go, I tell myself to drop the actions I wanted to take.

Do you know how easy would be for me to just cancel him, you know, delete accounts, block, I could just never get to see him again. Wouldn’t that be easier?

I could do that, sure I could, but then, that’s me being stupidly weak, well sometimes I know there is no other way. But we could still be together if it wasn’t the fact of a long-distance early relationship. I do like him, and respect him, why would I block him?

Well, when I feel like that, I prefer to watch the clouds of emotions passing, just like grey clouds in the sky, and let them pass. They pass and the sun always comes back.

Yeah, I address the emotion, and in a few more weeks I won’t remember them anymore. — We are nomads and we move fast, if we miss momentum, this will be left as a possibility of the past.

Yes, you can always give it a shot and bring it up to real life, but if you do that every time you feel a spark towards somebody over a trip. My friend, you would mess with your life. I had other priorities at that moment and so did he.

When you meet somebody away from home, it is intense, but at the same time, it is shallow and unrealistic.

To make it work, many times won’t be about the person, but about your momentum in life and other circumstances.

You know, love is just like a cake recipe, you can get everything right, but if you take it out of the oven before it is cooked, you will fail the recipe and it won’t be good.

Well, as they say, if it was hard to let go, it was worth experiencing. We let them go, but from the moment they entered our life, everything will be changed forever, keep the best, and let go with freedom and love.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photocredit: Shutterstock