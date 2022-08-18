Never Finished College — A Finance Pro With ADHD on How She Built a Nontraditional Career [Video]

By Understood

Whitney Valentine-Wafer has ADHD and never finished college. Yet she’s served as chief financial officer for several organizations and built a career as a nonprofit finance professional. Her journey includes employers like Creative Commons and the San Francisco Ballet. Whitney shares how she was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult — and how she found her way despite being fired from several jobs in her 20s. She says the key to her path was reflecting on what worked and what didn’t work for her brain. Hear her career advice, including why she says temping can be a great way to try out different work roles.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ho…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “How’d You Get THAT Job?!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts. Copyright © 2022 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

if you like listening to this podcast

0:02

then check out init a podcast that

0:05

explores the joys and frustrations of

0:07

supporting kids who learn and think

0:08

differently we chat with parents

0:10

teachers and sometimes kids about topics

0:12

that aren’t talked about enough ready to

0:15

listen subscribe to in it on apple

0:16

podcast spotify or wherever you get your

0:19

podcast

0:20

[Music]

0:26

from the understood podcast network this

0:28

is how’d you get that job a podcast that

0:31

explores the unique and often unexpected

0:33

career paths of people with learning and

0:35

thinking differences

0:37

my name is eleni matheau and i’m a user

0:39

researcher here at understood that means

0:41

i spend a lot of time thinking about how

0:43

we find jobs we love that reflect how we

0:45

learn and who we are

0:47

i’ll be your host

0:48

[Music]

0:50

whitney valentin wafer never finished

0:53

college but she was able to become the

0:55

chief financial officer for several

0:57

organizations

0:58

today she’s a consultant on financial

1:00

matters for not-for-profits

1:02

for years she didn’t know she had adhd

1:04

and was only recently diagnosed as an

1:06

adult welcome to the show whitney thank

1:09

you whitney you never finished college

1:11

but you ended up as a chief financial

1:13

officer and you’ve worked at some really

1:15

interesting places and i would love to

1:17

hear some of the highlights of cool

1:19

places that you’ve worked that you’re

1:21

proud of yeah one of my very favorites i

1:24

was the chief financial officer for 4505

1:27

meets which is both a packaged pork rind

1:30

company and also a barbecue restaurant

1:34

group

1:35

it’s especially amusing to me because i

1:37

am a vegetarian i also worked in a lot

1:39

of

1:40

non-profit spaces so i worked for the

1:43

san francisco ballet the san francisco

1:45

conservatory of music creative commons

1:48

so we recently did some research that

1:51

revealed five common catalysts that kind

1:54

of force adults to confront personal

1:57

challenges relating to thinking and

1:59

learning differences

2:00

and one of the things that comes up a

2:02

lot is seeing others go through

2:05

some sort of identification process or

2:07

close relatives being diagnosed

2:09

themselves i believe that this applies

2:11

to your story so i thought that would be

2:12

a nice place to start you went

2:14

undiagnosed for a really long time so if

2:16

you could just tell us a little bit

2:18

about what prompted your diagnosis

2:20

you know it’s very funny because my

2:22

daughter was diagnosed many years ago

2:25

it hadn’t occurred to me that would be

2:28

applicable to me and i hadn’t really

2:31

thought about it and i am in my early

2:33

40s and women who were growing up in the

2:37

80s and 90s it was so rare to see an

2:40

adhd diagnosis

2:43

and so you know i spent my whole school

2:46

career

2:47

doing

2:48

absolutely the bare minimum on the last

2:50

day before a project was due and

2:52

scraping by

2:54

and for some reason it just never

2:56

flagged for anyone and i was talking to

2:58

my mom about it a few years ago and she

3:00

said oh yeah i have adhd

3:03

this would have been really helpful to

3:04

know

3:06

i started really putting a lot of pieces

3:08

together and my husband’s really

3:11

addicted to tick tock and so he started

3:13

sending me adhd tick tocks and saying

3:16

have you thought about the fact that you

3:18

might have adhd because everything here

3:22

is applicable to you and you know when i

3:24

was talking to the therapist about it

3:27

she really was able to highlight all of

3:29

the ways that you know in my career i

3:32

have kind of accidentally failed up in

3:35

some ways where i was really not

3:37

successful at lower level jobs that

3:40

didn’t require a lot of creative thought

3:42

terrible at it i was fired multiple

3:45

times in my 20s i

3:47

just was having a really hard time

3:49

finding the right fit but then as i got

3:52

more and more complex roles i would

3:54

really thrive in them and i

3:57

didn’t really understand that that was

3:58

partly just that’s the way that my brain

4:01

works that when there’s a challenge it’s

4:03

easier for me to do really well

4:05

yeah i love that and that actually

4:07

relates to

4:09

something else that we hear commonly in

4:10

research often when people are

4:12

struggling people don’t recognize that’s

4:15

related to a thinking and learning

4:16

difference in that moment but then we

4:18

hear especially with late diagnosis that

4:21

once people recognize what might be

4:23

going on they start to reflect back on

4:25

like childhood and past struggles yeah

4:27

it absolutely reframed 30-plus years of

4:31

failures that i had been like maybe i’m

4:33

just really bad at everything

4:36

and i think that

4:38

one of the big pieces has been really

4:40

helping my daughter navigate a remote

4:43

first year in college and really trying

4:45

to help her find tips and tricks to get

4:49

the adhd to work in an environment that

4:51

isn’t ideal for her and made everything

4:53

click for me like oh i just developed

4:57

all of these tips and tricks over the

4:59

years trying to make sure that i kept a

5:02

job do you want to talk a little bit

5:04

about some of the struggles you had

5:06

particularly around that time where you

5:09

said you were fired from a few jobs and

5:11

how that might actually relate to your

5:14

adhd so i ended up in my career path

5:18

because i had been a temp i said oh i

5:21

need to pay some bills and i started

5:23

temping and it turned out it was

5:24

something that i’m really great at and

5:26

partly just because it was a new

5:27

interesting

5:28

job every other week and so i ended up

5:31

in a longer term role in a pretty large

5:34

organization i had been tempting as a

5:36

staff accountant level and when i had

5:39

been working there the cfo for the whole

5:42

organization had

5:44

come up to me one day and said hey i

5:46

have an assistant controller role that

5:48

is for a different division and i think

5:50

you would be perfect at it and so

5:53

that job was really interesting to me

5:56

and that’s really the job where i

5:58

learned how to budget i had the

6:00

opportunity to work for the president

6:03

and he took the time to sit down with me

6:06

and say

6:07

i know you haven’t done this before but

6:08

let’s talk about what i think about when

6:11

i’m doing this process and it was a

6:14

little bit like getting to

6:16

learn on the job as opposed to taking

6:20

classes it was a really interesting

6:23

role and really made me

6:25

feel excited about what i was doing and

6:28

then the person who had hired me left

6:30

and there were a lot of changes and so i

6:32

transitioned into a slightly different

6:34

role at that same organization

6:37

and it was awful it was absolutely one

6:40

of the worst jobs i’ve ever had and it

6:42

was really just a lot of kind of data

6:45

entry and the more miserable i would get

6:48

the less i would be able to motivate

6:49

myself to do it so not only was this job

6:53

boring and monotonous but i was falling

6:55

behind because i couldn’t motivate

6:57

myself

6:58

to do the work and so i ultimately got

7:02

let go and it sort of forced me to say

7:05

okay what wasn’t working about that job

7:07

and i was able to really say okay i just

7:10

don’t want to do data entry that was not

7:12

interesting when previously the role at

7:14

the same organization had been build a

7:17

budget

7:18

and put together presentations and do

7:21

analytics yeah yeah so i just wanted to

7:24

touch on that and just say you know it’s

7:26

really interesting because obviously the

7:29

worst job is really subjective for

7:31

people and it really depends on people’s

7:33

like own preferences and strengths and

7:37

i think it was really interesting that

7:38

you after that job you reflected back on

7:41

like why wasn’t that the right job for

7:42

you

7:43

so i wanted to talk a little bit more

7:46

about what you learnt about yourself in

7:49

those times where you were in a job that

7:51

you really hated and also what

7:54

encouraged you to keep going and figure

7:56

out what was the right environment for

7:59

you

8:00

yeah so i moved across the country and i

8:02

had to take another lower level job than

8:04

what i had previously been doing which

8:06

is actually at the san francisco ballet

8:09

but i had a boss who

8:11

was able to really

8:13

sit down with me and say here’s how we

8:15

can make this job interesting for you

8:18

you really said i know that you’re

8:19

overqualified for this but let’s figure

8:21

out how to get you into the right role

8:23

moving forward and

8:25

i learned so much from her that it

8:28

really helped me

8:29

going into my next few roles i’ve really

8:32

tried to

8:34

think about all of the areas that i can

8:37

really

8:38

make a positive difference reflecting on

8:40

the ways that i have had bad fits in

8:43

jobs i think have made me a way better

8:46

manager of people

8:48

all of my staff for the last five years

8:51

have been willing to follow me anywhere

8:55

and i think that’s partly me reflecting

8:57

on the things that i don’t enjoy or i

8:59

don’t excel at really has made me a

9:02

little bit more receptive to

9:04

understanding when there are other areas

9:06

where people who work for me don’t excel

9:08

at and then talking with them about how

9:10

we can

9:11

reorganize a team to make sure that

9:13

everyone is doing the things that are

9:15

the best fit for them or how we can make

9:18

it so that the

9:20

less desirable parts of the job aren’t

9:23

overwhelming because i definitely know

9:26

that in the jobs where i have been let

9:28

go it’s that the part of the job that

9:31

doesn’t work for me is overwhelming and

9:33

then i recognize that cycle in myself

9:36

where

9:36

i get overwhelmed by something that i

9:38

absolutely don’t want to do and i’m

9:40

dreading and then i fall behind and then

9:42

it’s you know sort of spirals out and

9:44

you know i can be down

9:46

working on just raw data but if i do

9:49

that all day every day i will eventually

9:51

burn out and my brain will just stop

9:54

caring about it

9:56

yeah so it sounds like you did a lot of

9:58

self-reflecting and now you’re really

10:00

aware that tends to be the pattern for

10:02

you so what is it about finance that you

10:05

find exciting and that you find really

10:08

works with your brain yeah there’s two

10:10

big pieces one is that in a lot of ways

10:14

finance feels like a giant puzzle to be

10:17

solved right so it’s how do we get the

10:19

answer that we’re trying to

10:21

get in terms of either growth or kind of

10:25

end results and how do we get the

10:27

information in a way that is really

10:29

clear for everyone that’s another

10:32

favorite part of the job for me is i

10:35

love to make a presentation and it turns

10:37

out that you make a lot of presentations

10:40

when you’re at that higher level so for

10:43

me it’s not just solving the big picture

10:45

problem but it’s also solving how to

10:49

tell the story of what’s happening at

10:52

the organization so how do you paint the

10:55

picture that you need to tell to whoever

10:58

that audience is one of my very favorite

11:01

things is thinking about

11:04

how do i present the same information in

11:06

four different ways so that the person

11:09

who is getting the information

11:11

understands it in a way that makes sense

11:13

to them and that particularly applies to

11:16

me when i think about how a lot of times

11:18

i haven’t really understood what

11:20

somebody’s asking me and then i now am

11:23

really

11:24

good at asking

11:26

a lot of clarifying questions so that i

11:28

can get to the kind of root of what the

11:31

question is

11:32

but i really love

11:34

being able to interpret information and

11:37

be able to package it in a way that

11:40

whoever is receiving that information

11:43

can understand and get what they need

11:45

out of it and that to me has been really

11:48

satisfying do you have a particular

11:50

moment where

11:51

you had that realization or things

11:53

really turned around for you and you

11:55

were able to find your place in your

11:57

groove yeah i absolutely have actually

12:00

that happened i always say that i had a

12:03

moment which i always called like

12:05

whatever the opposite of imposter

12:07

syndrome is happened to me in 2015.

12:11

i had come out of a really challenging

12:12

role where the fit was really bad and i

12:15

had stayed at a job for four years and

12:17

it just

12:18

i had been feeling really discouraged

12:21

and i said okay i’m gonna just go back

12:22

to temping for a little bit and i ended

12:24

up at an organization which was a

12:27

children’s clothing company they had a

12:29

brand new cfo i talked to him i said

12:31

everything’s a mess i just need you to

12:33

know that they don’t really know what

12:35

they’re doing none of this makes sense i

12:38

am happy to work with you so he actually

12:40

hired me on brought me on as director of

12:42

finance

12:44

and

12:45

we started to build a budget and i said

12:47

this is bad the budget like all of the

12:49

templates we’re using are bad and none

12:51

of these numbers make sense and i went

12:54

through and i dug in and i rebuilt

12:56

everything from the ground up and i said

12:58

we’re gonna go bankrupt and

13:00

my boss said no way

13:02

absolutely not that’s not the case and i

13:05

walked him through it and he said oh

13:07

you’re right we are gonna go bankrupt

13:11

and we did actually go bankrupt but i

13:14

remember the moment that i had spent so

13:16

many years saying okay do i really know

13:18

what i’m doing and i was on a call me

13:22

without my degree

13:23

being the expert answering questions to

13:26

two sets of lawyers on this call so that

13:29

we could do all of the filings for this

13:31

bankruptcy and that was the moment when

13:34

i said oh no i’m i am way smarter than

13:36

i’ve been giving myself credit for and

13:39

after that moment i have never doubted

13:41

my ability

13:43

to do what i can do because after that

13:45

even when i was doing jobs that were

13:47

boring or parts that were really tedious

13:50

i said okay i just need to get through

13:52

this i just need to figure out how i can

13:54

plan out my week month year so that we

13:57

can barrel through this where previously

14:00

i had been like oh maybe i’m just bad at

14:02

this rather than no this is just a

14:04

boring piece of the work that i don’t

14:06

particularly find engaging but i need to

14:09

make sure that i’m getting it done and

14:11

over with

14:13

yeah and that’s such an important

14:14

distinction it’s am i bad at this or do

14:17

i just not enjoy yeah and i think that

14:19

until i’d had that moment where i

14:21

suddenly realized that i did know what i

14:23

was talking about that kind of prior to

14:26

that i just assumed that i was bad at

14:28

things and now i say oh no i just don’t

14:30

like this particular piece and now that

14:32

you’ve gone through that is there

14:34

anything that you feel like might have

14:37

helped you

14:38

come to that realization sooner or get

14:41

on the right path i think that it would

14:43

have been really helpful if i had been

14:46

able to either recognize or somebody

14:47

else had been able to recognize hey

14:49

something weird is going on here that

14:52

you’re either absolutely doing amazing

14:55

or you’re just absolutely failing and i

14:59

wish that i

15:00

knew what i know now but i don’t regret

15:04

any of the past there are definitely

15:07

pivotal moments in my life where i think

15:09

that if i had

15:10

understood what my challenges were and

15:14

how adhd was creating an impact that i

15:16

definitely could have had a different

15:18

trajectory i think i could have finished

15:21

my degree really easily if i had

15:22

understood why i was having such a hard

15:24

time i maybe would have left jobs sooner

15:27

if i had realized that they were a

15:29

really bad fit for me yeah i think the

15:32

fact that you didn’t finish college and

15:35

had not a very traditional trajectory is

15:38

actually super interesting and yeah i

15:41

agree like particularly uncommon in

15:43

finance most people do follow more of

15:45

traditional education path to get to

15:48

finance the thing that everyone says

15:50

that is both a compliment and a huge

15:53

frustration of mine is you have such an

15:56

unusual background

15:58

and i think it’s because typically most

16:02

people who work in finance have done go

16:06

get your degree go get your mba

16:08

work for two years with a consulting

16:10

firm and then go be

16:13

an executive at these organizations and

16:15

i

16:16

worked my way up through every possible

16:19

job that’s been a struggle sometimes

16:22

because some people absolutely don’t

16:24

care about it because 20 years of

16:26

experience is a lot of experience and

16:29

some people really care about it and

16:32

it’s sort of absolutely a non-starter

16:34

for them so i know that you mentioned

16:35

that you’re consulting now and so i

16:37

would love to hear about why that works

16:40

so well for you i have had a real

16:42

opportunity to be exposed to a huge

16:45

range of scales of organizations and so

16:47

i’ve been able to really help a lot of

16:49

kind of smaller non-profits think about

16:52

how to both budget and how to manage

16:55

pieces a lot of organizations when

16:58

they’re smaller don’t necessarily think

17:00

about building that longer range plan

17:03

and build in a longer range cash

17:05

forecast and because i have sort of been

17:07

living and dying by cash in in these

17:10

smaller organizations that’s one of the

17:13

skills that i learned how to do really

17:14

quickly is here’s how we can build both

17:17

a budget and then also here’s how we can

17:19

translate that budget into

17:22

what your cash flow looks like yeah it’s

17:24

interesting how all of your experience

17:27

like you’re able to refer

17:29

back and be able to figure out like what

17:31

applies where yeah that’s one of my

17:34

favorite things and as i have slipped

17:36

between different industries

17:38

fundamentally at the end of the day

17:40

finances finance one of the most fun

17:42

jobs i had was working at the

17:44

conservatory of music and it wasn’t a

17:46

good fit but i did have one very fun

17:48

piece of that job and that was teaching

17:50

musicians how to budget because it was

17:53

all of these faculty who were orchestra

17:56

musicians and professors of music and if

17:59

you can teach

18:01

an orchestra musician how to

18:04

make a department budget you can teach

18:06

anyone how to make a budget

18:10

okay so i would love for you to share

18:12

any advice or insights that you have for

18:15

other young people with thinking

18:16

learning differences that think maybe

18:18

college isn’t for them i think that what

18:21

i

18:22

learned as i’ve gone through this

18:24

process is for me i found that temping

18:27

really worked

18:28

well i got a huge

18:31

range of opportunities and i got to

18:33

understand the things that i was good at

18:36

and to also show that even though i

18:38

didn’t have the background on paper that

18:40

they were looking for that i was in fact

18:43

more than capable of doing the job and

18:45

so

18:46

that ended up really being my secret to

18:49

success and if your brain works that way

18:52

it can be a really great way to find the

18:55

right fit and also to find out what’s

18:57

not the right fit because temping

18:59

definitely early on gave me

19:02

the exposure to a huge number of

19:04

organizations and that was a great way

19:07

to gain a lot of experience without

19:10

having gone a traditional path thanks

19:13

for being on the show with me thank you

19:14

so much for having me it was really a

19:16

pleasure

19:19

[Music]

19:28

this has been how’d you get that job a

19:30

part of the understood podcast network

19:33

you can listen and subscribe to how did

19:34

you get that job on apple spotify or

19:37

wherever you get your podcast

19:39

and if you like what you heard today

19:40

tell someone about it

19:42

how’d you get that job is for you so we

19:44

want to make sure you’re getting what

19:45

you need go to u.org that job to share

19:48

your thoughts and to find resources from

19:50

every episode that’s the letter u as in

19:52

understood.org

19:55

that job

19:56

do you have a learning difference in a

19:57

job you’re passionate about email us at

20:00

that job understood.org if you’d like to

20:02

tell us how you got that job we’d love

20:05

to hear from you

20:06

as a non-profit and social impact

20:08

organization i’m just literalizing the

20:10

help of listeners like you to create

20:12

podcasts like this one to reach and

20:13

support more people in more places we

20:15

have an ambitious mission to shape the

20:17

world for difference and we welcome you

20:19

to join us in achieving our goals learn

20:21

more at understood.org

20:23

mission

20:25

how to get that job was created by

20:26

andrew lee and is produced by gretchen

20:29

viestra and justin d wright who also

20:32

wrote our theme song laura key is our

20:34

editorial director at understood

20:36

scott cashier is our creative director

20:39

seth melnick and brianna berry are our

20:41

production directors thanks again for

20:43

listening

20:48

[Music]

21:04

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock