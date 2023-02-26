Never Too Late in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Director Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in the Quantum Realm, the Multiverse within the Multiverse. Wait, it gets way more confusing.

Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, has been stranded in the Quantum Realm for 30 years when she got displaced there saving Ant-Man, who’s Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd. Janet and her husband Dr. Hank Van Dyne, played by Michael Douglas, invented the Ant-Man shrinking and enlarging technology. Hank and Janet were the OG Ant-Man and Wasp. Their daughter Hope, played by Evangeline Lilly, is now the Wasp and a scientist like her Dad. Scott and Hope are married and watch over Scott’s daughter Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton. Like her ex-con Avengers dad, Cassie frequently finds herself in jail for her social activism for the homeless.

In the Quantum Realm, Janet saves the life of exiled Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. Kang was banished to the Quantum Realm by the Kang Dynasty, a multidimensional empire. Kang is the Time Traveler, who can transport between Multiverses. I was happy that I saw Quantumania with my buddies Ron and Marc, who schooled me on Kang from the Marvel Comic books.

While helping Kang restore the Multiverse Core for his spaceship, Janet taps into Kang’s mind through the ship’s neural network. He’s Kang the Conqueror, a mass murderer across the galaxies. Janet asks him what are his plan? Kang replies, “Win.” Driven by revenge, Kang wants right the atrocities of his variants, those versions of himself throughout the Multiverse. He says, “I will burn them (the Kang Dynasty) out of time for what they did to me!”

Realizing that Kang is a monster, Janet steals the Multiverse Core and escapes back to her Multiverse with Hank and Hope; thus, trapping Kang in the Quantum Realm. Or so she thinks.

Back in our Multiverse, Scott coasts on his past accomplishments, like saving the world as an Avenger. He’s the Bestselling Author with a book about his Ant-Man exploits. His wife, Hope, now runs the Van Dyne business using her father’s technology for good, becoming a global benefactor. Like Cassie, Hope tries to make a difference. Cassie asks her father, Scott, “What are you going to do with your life?” Is Scott going to be the father that Cassie needs? Is he going to save the world again?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Under grandpa Hank’s guidance, science protégé Cassie invents a Multiverse Transmitter to locate Janet in the Quantum Realm. Having safely returned from the Quantum Realm, Janet knows that Kang is still there. Suddenly, they are all transported into the Quantum Realm, presumably by Kang.

Quantumania mostly resides in the Quantum Realm and is about Scott, Hope, Hank, and Janet’s journey back home. Director Peyton Reed’s Quantumania is visually stunning in its vibrant florescent colors, alien-like civilizations, and weird creatures like broccoli people. Jeff Loveness’s mostly linear screenplay is confusing in a narrative tone. On one hand, Quantumania wants to be a hysterical action comedy. Scott’s Ant-Man humorously instructs Cassie, “Jump, tap” when fighting the bad guys. Cassie sincerely advises all-head villain M.O.D.O.K., “Don’t be a dick.”

Yet, the heart and soul of Quantumania are Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors as Janet and Kang. Michelle is still amazingly beautiful and breathes quiet gravitas. Janet gets that her actions sourced this impending tragedy in the Multiverse. She is brave and badass as the Hero seeking redemption. Jonathan Majors is powerful in his calm and in his rage. He subdues his well of emotions just below the surface. Although Kang is the seemingly omnipotent villain, Jonathan shades his humanity as a man deeply hurt and betrayed. Michelle and Jonathan save Quantumania from itself. They are something special.

In the struggle of good against evil, it’s what Kathryn Newton’s Cassie says, “It’s never too late to stop being be a dick.” That’s saying something coming from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Watch the official trailer here:

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock, modified