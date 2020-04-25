Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / New Dad Tips for Girl Dads | Dad University

New Dad Tips for Girl Dads | Dad University

The dad and daughter relationship is special and unique.

These new dad tips for girl dads provide advice and insight on things you can do to help your daughter thrive. The dad and daughter relationship is special and unique.

There are some new dad tips that are important to keep in mind if you are a dad to a daughter. Girl dads are a very important part of how young women eventually see the world. It’s our job as their father to help develop both their physical and mental strengths, just as we do our sons.

Check out this video of new dad tips for girl dads and let us know how you feel about being a dad to a girl.

 

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

