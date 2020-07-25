Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / New Dad Tips to Deal With the Fears of Fatherhood | Dad University

New Dad Tips to Deal With the Fears of Fatherhood | Dad University

These tips for new dads are designed to help you feel calmer and to enjoy the incredible journey you are embarking on.

by Leave a Comment

In this video, Jason discusses some new dad tips to deal with the fears of fatherhood. No doubt fatherhood can feel scary but it doesn’t have to. These tips for new dads are designed to help you feel calmer and to enjoy the incredible journey you are embarking on.

While many dads feel like they are the only one experience the new dad roller coaster, it happens to nearly everyone. Being a parent is a new experience that we simply have to practice over and over.

Be sure to let us know about the fears you are experiencing. we would love to hear from you.


About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

