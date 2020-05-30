New Dad Tips When Bringing the Baby Home From the Hospital | Dad University

Bringing your baby home from the hospital for the first time is a special moment. As a new dad you are excited and nervous to start this new chapter.

In this video, Jason provides new dad tips for when you bring your newborn home. We want a feeding and sleeping routine, family and friends want to see the baby, but we are also exhausted. How do we manage it all and what should we do when we first get home.

These new tips will hopefully help you adjust to your newborn now being home with you. There was a lot of support at the hospital, but now you and your partner are on your own.



—

Previously Published on YouTube