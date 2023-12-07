New Data Reveals California’s Biggest Body Insecurities

A new study has identified the muscle groups that Californian exercisers want to target the most with their workouts – and it turns out abs are the focus

The Golden State’s workout goals are abs according to Google searches, with ab exercises reporting a 193% higher monthly volume than any other area

Reducing belly fat is also a key concern for exercisers, data shows, with 93 searches per 100k people taking place every month

A fitness expert offers tips to maximize your workouts and meet your exercise aspirations – without setting unrealistic goals

A new analysis of Google searches around exercise aspirations has revealed which muscle group people hope to improve the most with their workouts – and it turns out its abs.

The study, conducted by fitness experts Lift Vault, collated Google search volume for over 300 keywords related to muscle group-specific workouts, routines and advice, spanning the past three years, to determine the body parts Californians were most interested in improving.

And it turns out six-packs aren’t going out of style anytime soon, as tips and advice around effective ab exercises is by far the most searched-for aspiration.

The average monthly search volume is 164 per 100k, almost three times (193%) the average of 56 for exercise suggestions targeted at specific muscle groups in California.

Those in the Golden State are also chasing their six-pack dreams more than the typical American, the data show. Perhaps unsurprisingly – since it’s well-known for year-round warm weather – the figure is 16% higher than the national average of 141 searches for ab exercises.

Following abs as the second most-targeted muscle groups are the chest and triceps, both with 139 average monthly searches per 100k, suggesting upper body strength is important.

The searches for chest are 17% higher than the US average of 119, whilst those for triceps show an even more significant increase of 28%, up from 109. In fact, California shows the highest level of interest of all the states.

The 10 biggest exercise aspirations in California

Aspiration Searches per 100k 1 Abs Exercise 164 2 Chest Exercise 139 3 Triceps Exercise 139 4 Biceps Exercise 97 5 Arms Exercise 93 6 Shoulder Exercise 74 7 Core Exercise 64 8 Lower Back Exercise 61 9 Forearm Exercise 58 10 Traps Exercise 48

As well as revealing the most searched-for muscle groups, the study also analyzed searches around weight loss, to reveal the areas Californians are most keen to slim down.

And – given the focus on achieving washboard abs – it’s no surprise that advice around reducing stomach fat is 365% higher – at 93 searches per 100k – compared to the average of 20 for different targeted area weight loss tips.

Following the stomach as the second area people most want to lose weight in is – surprisingly – the face, while Californians were also keen to learn how to lose arm fat.

The 5 biggest weight loss aspirations in California

Aspiration Searches per 100k 1 Lose Stomach Fat 93 2 Lose Face Fat 39 3 Lose Arm Fat 15 4 Lose Back Fat 11 5 Lose Thigh Fat 9

However, it seems that quite a few people are looking to lose weight in more than one area, with general searches around weight loss exceeding all of the specific areas with a huge 272 average monthly searches per 100k.

Commenting on the findings, a Lift Vault spokesperson says: “Having a clear goal in mind for what you hope to gain from your workouts can massively help with motivation – but, it’s important to make sure that your aspirations are realistic, otherwise you may get disheartened.

“Whether it’s a toned stomach or bigger glutes you want, once you commit to this being your end goal, it’s immediately easier to commit to and refine your training. Make sure to track your progress so that you can celebrate your wins and identify any areas that you can improve.

“And if you’re still struggling with motivation, searching up new workout inspo is a great way to cure the boredom that can come with sticking to the same routine day in day out. Sometimes all you need is a bit of variation and you’re ready to go again.”

Photo credit: iStock