New Data Reveals the Most Dog-Friendly States – Hawaii Crowned Best for Canines

Hawaii has been crowned the best state for dogs and dog lovers alike, according to new data, based on how accommodating it is for furry friends

The ranking scored each state on dog-friendliness, based on the number of dog-friendly cafes, parks, care providers, and the local climate

The second and third-best states for dogs were found to be Massachusetts and Connecticut

Mississippi was named the worst state for dogs due to the poor availability of dog-friendly establishments, as well as a less-welcoming environment

A new study has revealed the states that prove most accommodating to dogs and their owners – with Hawaii coming out on top.

The research conducted by pet information site The PetLab Co ranked each state according to their performance across four key categories – outdoor recreation, dog-friendly establishments, care and welfare professions, and climate and environment.

Dog-friendly establishments considered factors like the number of dog-friendly cafes and shops, while outdoor recreation looked at things like the number of parks available in the area and the size of national parks in the area.

Climate and environment measured aspects like air quality and the average daily temperature change, while care and welfare professions included the number of veterinarians, dog trainers, and animal caretakers available in each state.

More than a third of the US population – about 129 million people – own dogs. However, not all states are accommodating for pup-lovers, with many states not having enough facilities to make it easy for pet owners to socialize with their furry friend or take care of them when they get sick.

Luckily for Hawaii, the state ranked first as the most dog-friendly place. The state was the top-performer for outdoor activities – such as the number of hiking trails and number of parks – and boasted the fourth-highest score for climate and environment, thanks to its great air quality.

Massachusetts was ranked as the second-best state for dogs. It was discovered that Massachusetts is also the second-best for outdoor recreation for dogs– just below Hawaii, largely due to it having a lower percentage of national parks.

However, although Massachusetts was the second-best state for dogs overall, it was ranked poorly for its environment, placing 37th. This is because of its low air quality compared to other states.

The third-best state for dog owners is Connecticut. The state performed particularly well for care and welfare, ranking fourth in the list, as the air quality is poor compared to other states.

California and Colorado were the fourth and fifth most dog-friendly states. California is ranked third because of its great environment for dogs, with the best air quality out of all the states.

Colorado has the third-best care and welfare for dogs in America, due to the large number of veterinarians working in the state.

The top ten most dog-friendly states

Although some states are very dog friendly, providing many open areas to walk canines and indoor spaces that are suitable for pups, other states struggle to keep up.

The state named the least dog-friendly was revealed to be Mississippi, as the state placed 49th for outdoor recreation, and 47th for dog-friendly establishments. This is because Mississippi has fewer hiking trails available than other states.

Louisiana was named the second worst state for dogs, coming last in the number of outdoor recreational spots due to a lack of parks and green spaces. However, the data revealed that the state performed well for climate and environment, ranking tenth in the list.

Arkansas was the third least friendly state for dogs, with the state let down by having the second-worst care and welfare provisions. Oklahoma and North Dakota came out as the fourth and fifth least friendly states for dogs.

The top ten least dog-friendly states

A spokesperson for The PetLab Co commented, “When getting a new dog, it’s essential to ensure that your environment in and outside the house is dog friendly. As pets demand a lot of attention, socialization, and stimulation, making sure that there are plenty of dog-welcoming places that you can visit is key.

“With the weather being colder, taking your dog inside a cafe to warm up after a long walk is important, as you don’t want to leave your dog outside in harsh weather conditions. Ensure you check with the staff before you wander in with your dog.

“Being able to access the care for your canine is also important; before getting a new dog, check with your local vets to make sure they can take on more clients, as you do not want to find yourself without a vet. This is especially true for a young puppy who is going to need regular veterinary visits at first.”

Photo credit: iStock