New Data Reveals the Most Menswear-Obsessed States, and This Summer’s Hottest Trends

New York is searching for men’s fashion the most, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and Illinois.

Men’s bracelets and men’s earrings are two of the most in-demand fashion items in America.

Men’s shorts, men’s sunglasses, and men’s sandals round out the top five menswear trends.

The study analyzed national and regional online search data over the last 12 months.

New research reveals this summer’s most searched-for menswear trends in America.

The study, conducted by clothing experts boohooMAN, analyzed Google search data to determine the most in-demand menswear trends across the country.

The research examined the average monthly search volume for menswear items, such as men’s earrings and men’s sandals, and revealed the states where interest in men’s fashion is at its highest.

The states most interested in men’s fashion

The new research also uncovered the states most interested in men’s fashion by analyzing the search data in each state, comparing it against the population, and revealing the rate of searches per 100,000 residents.

New York is searching for men’s fashion the most, with 559 average monthly searches for menswear items per 100,000 residents.

In second place is New Jersey. On average, this northeastern state is searching for men’s fashion items 493 times a month per 100,000 residents.

This is followed by Massachusetts (460 average monthly searches), California (444 average monthly searches), and Illinois (437 average monthly searches).

1. Men’s shorts

Men’s shorts are the number one most sought-after menswear trend, with 17,7442 average monthly searches across the country.

California, New York, and Florida are searching for men’s shorts the most – with 21,958 searches in California, 15,508 in New York, and 12,233 in Florida per month.

Nobody is wearing men’s shorts better than Pedro Pascal. The beloved actor graced the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a pair ofblack Valentino shortsstyled with a blazing red trench coat and attention-grabbing black combat boots.In fact, as a result, searches for ‘men’s black shorts’ increased by 61% during the week of the Met Gala 2023, meaning that men’s black shorts could be the optimal style choice for this season.

2. Men’s bracelets

Jewelry has taken over this summer’s menswear trends, with online searches for ‘mens jewelry’ skyrocketed 129.73% between April 12th to July 8th 2023.

Men’s bracelets, for example, are the second most searched-for menswear trend. The accessory has 15,0893 average monthly searches across America.

Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are among the states searching for men’s bracelets the most. Illinois is searching for this item 6,567 times a month, New Jersey 5,708 times a month, and Pennsylvania 5,608 times a month.

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood. So, it’s not surprising to have seen the world-famous actor wearing two beaded bracelets at Paris Fashion Week 2023, with searches for ‘men’s bracelets’ increasing by 122% in the same week. Chalamet styled two beaded bracelets alongside a leather-accented black bomber jacket and relaxed navy-blue joggers. This summer, people can wear men’s bracelets with similarly casual outfits, as well as accessorizing tailored suits for formal occasions.

3. Men’s sunglasses

Men’s sunglasses take a bronze medal as the third most in-demand menswear trend, with 14,4597 average monthly searches nationally.

Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona show some of the highest interest men’s sunglasses – with 5,208 monthly searches in Georgia, 4,058 monthly searches in Michigan, and 3,050 monthly searches in Arizona.

Sunglasses are a summertime staple. Trending styles grace menswear outlets every year, so the trick is to find your favorites and stand out from the crowd. And in true rock ‘n’ roll style, Lenny Kravitz made a statement at the 2023 Oscars with his chunky, eye-catching black Saint Laurent shades.

4. Men’s earrings

Men’s earrings are this summer’s fourth most sought-after menswear trend. On average, this accessory is searched for 13,9767 times per month.

Among the states looking up men’s earrings the most, Ohio has 4,208 monthly searches, North Carolina has 4,067 monthly searches, and Virginia has 3,458 monthly searches.

Famous for their bold, fierce fashion statements, Lil Nas X captured the whole world’s attention at the Pre-Grammy Gala 2023. The academy award-winning artist owned the red carpet by accessorizing a pink illusion suit with a pair of diamond-encrusted, heart-shaped earrings.

5. Men’s sandals

Lastly, men’s sandals are the fifth most searched for menswear trend. The summertime shoe has 10,2978 average monthly searches across America.

Massachusetts, Washington, and Tennessee are among the states searching for men’s sandals the most – with 2,773 monthly searches in Massachusetts, 2,050 monthly searches in Washington, and 1,992 monthly searches in Tennessee.

Sandals are perfect for the warmer weather. Comfortable and versatile, these shoes suit both smart and casual outfits, as well as everything in-between.

Tyler, The Creator wore pair of sports sandals while performing at Coachella 2023, styled with white socks, green cargo shorts, and a pink graphic shirt – and online searches for ‘socks and sandals’ increased by 270% one week later.

A spokesperson at boohooMAN has commented: “The new study has highlighted the most popular menswear items of this summer by analyzing online search data. In turn, consumers will know what to expect this season. Men’s shorts are the most sought-after menswear item, with the majority of states searching for this item the most, followed by bracelets, sunglasses, earrings, and sandals.

These trending styles can be influenced by upcoming events, such as red carpets and music festivals with flared silhouettes and bright colors taking center stage this season.

Rank State No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 1 Alabama Mens shorts Mens earrings Mens bracelet 2 Alaska Mens earrings Mens sunglasses Mens shorts 3 Arizona Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 4 Arkansas Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 5 California Mens sunglasses Mens shorts Mens earrings 6 Colorado Mens shorts Mens earrings Mens bracelet 7 Connecticut Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 8 Delaware Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 9 Florida Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens earrings 10 Georgia Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens earrings 11 Hawaii Mens bracelet Mens earrings Mens sunglasses 12 Idaho Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 13 Illinois Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 14 Indiana Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 15 Iowa Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 16 Kansas Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 17 Kentucky Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 18 Louisiana Mens shorts Mens earrings Mens sliders 19 Maine Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 20 Maryland Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens earrings 21 Massachusetts Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 22 Michigan Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 23 Minnesota Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 24 Mississippi Mens shorts Mens earrings Mens bracelet 25 Missouri Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 26 Montana Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 27 Nebraska Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 28 Nevada Mens earrings Mens shorts Mens sunglasses 29 New Hampshire Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 30 New Jersey Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 31 New Mexico Mens earrings Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 32 New York Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 33 North Carolina Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens earrings 34 North Dakota Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 35 Ohio Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 36 Oklahoma Mens shorts Mens earrings Mens sunglasses 37 Oregon Mens shorts Mens earrings Mens sunglasses 38 Pennsylvania Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 39 Rhode Island Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 39 South Carolina Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens earrings 40 South Dakota Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 41 Tennessee Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens earrings 42 Texas Mens earrings Mens bracelet Mens shorts 43 Utah Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses 44 Vermont Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 45 Virginia Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens earrings 46 Washington Mens shorts Mens earrings Mens sunglasses 47 West Virginia Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens necklace 48 Wisconsin Mens shorts Mens sunglasses Mens bracelet 49 Wyoming Mens shorts Mens bracelet Mens sunglasses

