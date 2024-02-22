New Data Reveals the Most Popular New Year’s Resolutions – And Weight Loss Is the Main Goal

A new study has identified the top promises Americans make to themselves each time the New Year rolls around

The study analyzed Google search volume for advice on making life changes, such as eating healthy, to determine the most common resolutions in the US

Physical health appears to be the focus for the nation, as losing weight is the most popular goal followed by healthy eating

A spokesperson from Snusboss provides expert advice on how to make resolutions such as quitting smoking a reality in 2024

New research names the top New Year resolutions among Americans, with improving physical health revealed as a priority.

The study, conducted by nicotine pouch enthusiast Snusboss, analyzed nationwide and regional Google search volume in the US for keywords related to people introducing changes and new habits into their lives, including phrases like ‘weight loss calculator’ and ‘healthy foods to eat.’

It specifically focused on the months of November, December, January and February over the past couple of years, to identify the goals Americans set around New Year.

Now the US is a few weeks into the first month of 2024 and the novelty of turning over a new leaf may have worn off; many will be starting to lose motivation to stick to the commitments they made to themselves when the year began.

And it turns out weight loss is the most common resolution people may be wavering on, as it is by far the most popular promise Americans swear to do around New Year with an average monthly search volume of a whopping 3,924,600.

In fact, slimming down is the top resolution in every state across the US.

Following as the next most favored life goal is eating healthily, with 2,389,000 average searches per month.

While this is a high figure, the aim of having a well-balanced diet is 39% less popular than that of losing weight – perhaps suggesting many would rather find an alternative method to shredding fat than cutting out unhealthy foods.

Over two thirds of states (34) share this ranking order, meaning this is likely the case for the majority of Americans, including those in places such as California and Texas.

Residents in 14 states – such as New Mexico and Oklahoma – however prioritize drinking water for their second top resolution. Idaho defers even further from the norm with career progression coming out as the runner-up.

Increasing water intake is the third most common resolution for the nation as a whole, with this also true for nearly half (23) of all states.

In fourth is – surprisingly – stopping snoring, with the goal ranking in this position for more than three-quarters (38) of all states.

It is even the third most favored in more than a fifth (11), possibly suggesting partners in certain states are complaining more than others – for example Alabama and Connecticut.

Quitting smoking stole the final spot in the top five, with 94% (47) of all states placing the same weight of importance on this aim.

New Year’s Resolution Avg. Monthly Searches How to lose weight 3,924,600 How to eat healthy 2,389,000 How to drink more water 1,772,900 Stop snoring 1,088,100 Quit smoking 606,600 How to stop drinking 391,000 Develop career path 265,660 How to stop overthinking 246,300 How to get better sleep 229,700 Time management tips 192,300

Commenting on the findings, Matti Ketolainen, SEO on Oakmont Europe, the parenting company of Snusboss, says: “The concept of a fresh start that comes with the New Year always inspires people to become a better version of themselves.

“However, as the initial excitement at the idea of following a new habit, such as stopping smoking, fades, so does motivation. A single slip-up and people decide to give up altogether, thinking they’ve already failed.

“It’s important to remember that just because you caved one time – or even a couple of times – it doesn’t mean that all is lost. After all, a resolution is a goal for the year. Rather than thinking it has to be achieved in the first month, see it as something you must accomplish by the end.

“The aim is to not be reaching December and having to make the same pledge to yourself. This eases the pressure, and if you achieve it before then, you’ll feel proud, rather than kicking yourself for not succeeding in January.”

Photo credit: iStock