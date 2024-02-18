New Data Reveals the Top Feel-Good Artists to Beat the Winter Blues – Taylor Swift Is Crowned Number One

The new research names the most popular artists Americans play when they want to turn their bad mood around

The study analyzed Spotify playlists related to the phrase ‘feel-good songs’ to see which artists repeatedly cropped up as mood boosters

Iconic pop star Taylor Swift comes out on top, with world-renowned rappers Drake and Kanye West also ranking in the top three

With the holiday season now a distant memory and spring – never mind summer – still a while off, a new study has revealed America’s favorite go-to artists for cheering themselves up to help get you through the winter months.

The research, conducted by Bonus Ninja, used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to determine the top artists included in ‘feel-good’ related playlists, to identify the names that the US listen to when they want to brighten their day.

It’s common to feel a lull in energy around this time of year. Life has returned to normal without the excitement of festivities to look forward to and – for the majority – it feels like a long road ahead of dark, cold nights until temperatures begin to rise in spring.

With music proven to trigger the release of dopamine, choosing the right artist to listen to can seriously help beat these winter blues – whether you listen to them as part of your morning routine, after a hard day of work or as a release of energy on an evening.

Top 10 feel-good artists, ranked

Taylor Swift

Famous all around the globe, the monumentally successful Taylor Swift claims the title of the top artist Americans turn to when they want to put a stop to a bad mood, appearing 3548 times across the 993 playlists scanned – perhaps unsurprisingly as she is known for her confidence-boosting and empowering songs.

Cruel Summer is the most popular tune of hers to be featured, with Shake it Off and Anti-Hero the next most-liked – alongside many others.

Drake

At a considerable drop but still a high figure is Canadian rapper and singer Drake at 1630 appearances, with One Dance being the most loved out of all his songs for inspiring a happy mood, followed by Passionfruit then Hotline Bling.

Kanye West

In third is Kanye West, with the American rapper featured 1248 times across the playlists, with Flashing Lights, Heartless and Good Life being his top three mood-improving hits.

The Weeknd

Closely following in fourth is The Weeknd at 1222, with the singer’s wildly popular song Blinding Lights largely to thank for his status as a feel-good artist – as well as The Hills and Die for You.

Rihanna

Rihanna places in the final spot in the top five with 1042 appearances, with the world-famous singer’s classics Only Girl, We Found Love and S&M named as her leading songs for boosting people’s moods.

A.R. Rahman

Ranking sixth is top music composer A.R. Rahman at 1027. The Indian record producer is most famed for his compositions in Slumdog Millionaire, however, it’s his pieces KabhiKabhi Aditi, Innum Konjam Naeram and Munbe Vaa that are chosen to uplift spirits.

Bruno Mars

At 979 appearances, Bruno Mars is the seventh most favored feel-good artist, with Locked out of Heaven the most popular choice for the job, with his feature in Uptown Funk also significantly increasing his count as well as his love song Just the Way You Are.

Pritam

Indian music composer Pritam’s composition Kesariya from the film Brahmastra is the main song responsible for him earning a spot amongst the top 10 artists that’ll help add some cheer into people’s days this winter. Subhanallah and Kabira also contribute to his 931 appearances across the playlists.

Post Malone

Also appearing 931 times is American rapper Post Malone, with the singer’s hits Circles, I Like You and Chemical the best of his songs for diminishing negative feelings.

Ed Sheeran

An emotional love song must be just what Americans crave sometimes to snap them out of a bad mood, as Ed Sheeran is the tenth most popular artist, with Beautiful People, Thinking Out Loud and Photograph his top tunes to do the trick.

Artist Number of times artist appears on feel-good related playlists Taylor Swift 3548 Drake 1630 Kanye West 1248 The Weeknd 1222 Rihanna 1042 A.R. Rahman 1027 Bruno Mars 979 Pritam 931 Post Malone 931 Ed Sheeran 882

Commenting on the findings, a Bonus Ninja spokesperson says: “This time of year can be tough. You’ve long said goodbye to all the festivities, but there is still another month to go before Spring begins. Naturally, we can find ourselves feeling lower than usual. “Listening to music is a notoriously good way to boost your mood if you are feeling down in the dumps, with lyrics and rhythms having an ability like no other tool to affect our emotions – and it turns out some artists do it better than others.

“Take advantage of how they can positively influence you, and if you find yourself sinking into a bad mood, play some of their music. Or, even if you aren’t, listen to some anyway – especially in the morning. It’ll put you in the best position to have a good day.

“And with the help of these findings, you don’t even need to spend ages trying to decide on what to pick.”

Photo credit: Unsplash