New Data Reveals the Top States Where Love Is Not in the Air This Valentine’s Day – Tennessee Ranks First

A new ranking has identified the top states where couples are the least happy in their marriages, with partnerships failing the most in Tennessee

The study analyzed over 300k searches around divorce to reveal where is ready to call it a day and where is the most loved-up

While Tennessee residents are looking for official separation, those in Alaska are the happiest in their marital relationships

A law experts share insight into how divorce can be a better option than staying in an unhappy marriage – in particular, how personal growth can benefit parenting

With Valentine’s Day only a handful of weeks away, a new study has revealed where married couples are in need of Cupid the most – and it turns out it’s couples in Tennessee.

The research, pulled together by Schmidt & Clark, analyzed nationwide and regional Google search volume for keywords related to divorce and divorce lawyers over 12 months in the US, to identify where marriages are failing.

It’s unlikely many married couples in Tennessee are thinking about how to spend this Valentine’s Day – unless it is to reignite passion – as residents are considering leaving their partners the most. The state averaged 141 searches per 100k residents around divorce, which is 40% more than the national average of 101.

Behind Tennessee as the second state most likely to be skipping the celebration this year is Georgia, with 134 searches per 100k – 33% higher than the national average. In third is Mississippi, with spouses in the area searching 30% more than usual, with 131 searches per 100k.

The ten states most interested in divorce this Valentine’s

On the other end of the scale, partners in Alaska will no doubt be showering each other with gifts and compliments this Valentine’s Day, as the state averaged only 52 searches per 100k around divorce, which is almost half (49% below) the national average.

Following Alaska as the second happiest is South Dakota, with divorce appearing far from spouses’ minds as the most romantic time of the year approaches, averaging 54 searches per 100k – 47% below the US average.

In third is Hawaii at 56 searches per 100k, with couples thinking about officially splitting up 45% less than typical Americans.

The ten states with the happiest marriages this Valentine’s

While the reason for the contrast in search volumes between the states is unclear, it could reflect the differences in the economic and political situations.

It’s vital that those looking to end their marriages are able to find affordable divorce lawyers so that an objective figure can help make the process as stress-free as possible for both parties – especially in cases where there is extreme conflict between the two.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Schmidt & Clark says: “As stores fill up with cards and presents for Valentine’s Day and we become surrounded by romance, couples can start to question the spark in their own relationships.

“Whilst it can be the perfect opportunity to demonstrate to your partner how much you love them and get the two of you back on track, it’s also important not to feel pressured into forcing a relationship and do what’s best for you.

“Initially the proceedings of divorce may naturally cause temporary disruption to your life, but in the long run it can lead you to a healthier one by removing you from a situation that no longer makes you happy.

“It can even aid personal growth, by allowing you to focus on self-care such as exercising, eating and sleeping right, which can easily be forgotten during times of conflict.

“In cases where children are involved, this is particularly important, so that they see you demonstrating how vital these practices are for both physical and mental health and hopefully end up prioritizing them in their own lives too.”

Photo credit: iStock