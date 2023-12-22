New Data Reveals Which Board Games Maybe Most Likely to Cause Arguments This Christmas

A new analysis reveals which board games are best left unplayed this Christmas due to their argument-inducing qualities; with Clue Conspiracy named the worst offender

The data compared customer reviews across 100 of the best-selling board games on Amazon, to identify which is more likely to cause festive feuds

Notorious Monopoly shockingly may be the safest to enjoy as it ranks 100th for inciting the most disagreements among players taking to review the game

A new study has revealed that Hasbro’s Clue Conspiracy Board Game is the game in which players find themselves arguing with each other the most and is therefore best avoided this Christmas.

The study conducted by the social poker platform Replay Poker analyzed over 25,000 reviews left for the top 100 best-selling board games on Amazon to create a frustration index, identifying which games are most likely to lead to arguments among players, and which are safer.

The analysis looked at each game’s rating out of five stars, how easy it is to learn, and the prevalence of argument-related words mentioned in customer reviews – including ‘cheating’, ‘emotional’, ‘pressuring’, and ‘miscommunicating’. Each was then awarded a frustration rating out of 100.

Many families look forward to playing board games together over the festive season as an opportunity to bond and create happy memories – however, for many, these good intentions turn into frustration and resentment due to arguments over the rules, gameplay, or results.

And it turns out that some board games pose a higher risk of fallout than others, the data shows – and surprisingly, Monopoly isn’t one of the most contentious titles.

The five most argument-inducing board games

Clue Conspiracy The Uzzle Stack Royale Wingspan Trekking the National Parks Ticket to Ride

#1 Clue Conspiracy Board Game

This spin on the classic Cluedo sees players sabotage their opponents (and friends) as one team attempts to carry out the ‘murder’ of a luxury resort, fooling the other players. The game is one which requires a strategy of deception and deduction.

The study found that players agreed with the game taking the top spot as the most likely game to cause arguments, with a huge overall frustration rating of 96.7 out of 100.

While the game does prove popular among players, with a customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, the games reviews include 1.71 argument-related terms per review – almost two per customer.

#2 The Uzzle Stack Royale Board Game

This game is fun for all the family and has easy instructions that can be learned in no time. And despite players awarding the game 5 out of 5 for ease of understanding, it still incites arguments, scoring 58.3 out of 100 for frustration.

With words such as “impatience” appearing frequently throughout player reviews, this game may be more trouble than its colourful simplicity may make it seem. However, with an overall customer review of 4.4 out of 5, it’s still a hit with fans who can keep their cool.

#3 Wingspan

Wingspan ranks third on the list of best-selling board games which may lead to disagreements this year, with a frustration score of 55.1 out of 100. And with Amazon calling the game a “challenging strategy game”, some players may use less ethical means to beat their opponents.

Across the reviews, the study identified 266 argument-related terms and an average frequency of 0.88 per review – meaning almost every written review referred to some conflict or disagreement.

#4 Trekking the National Parks

Underdog Games says this game is perfect for families, with simple rules, and players appear to agree as the game boasts an easiness rating of 4.3 out of 5 and an overall player rating of 4.7 out of 5. But people may need to concentrate in order to keep their cool when playing with others.

The study found this board game to have a frustration score of 44.1 out of 100, placing it fourth on the list. The researchers found 200 argument-related terms in the game’s online reviews, making it one of the most conflict-inducing games available this year.

#5 Ticket to Ride Board Game

Rounding out the top five games most likely to lead to arguments is Ticket to Ride, which scores an impressive 4.9 out of 5 in overall customer reviews on Amazon. This makes it one of the two top-rated games analyzed in the study, and therefore one of the most coveted gifts this year.

However, the game has a frustration score of 38.3 out of 100, making it the fifth most contentious. The study identified 282 argumentative terms in the reviewers’ comments, with over half the reviews mentioning disagreements, resulting in an average of 0.62 related terms per review.

With an average easiness score of 4.6 out of 5, it may be one that families can work together to play. But taking fifth place in the most argument-inducing games this year, players need to be careful when playing it, to ensure there’s no love lost this festive season.

Top 10 Games Most Likely to Lead to Arguments

Rank Game Frustration Score out of 100 1 Clue Conspiracy 96.73 2 The Uzzle Stack Royale 58.28 3 Stonemaier Games: Wingspan 55.08 4 Underdog: Trekking the National Parks 44.14 5 Ticket to Ride 38.26 6 Azul 37.08 7 Catan Base Adventure 36.76 8 Abducktion 34.63 9 Twister Air 33.12 10 Pokémon Labyrinth 33.11

A well-known and notoriously heated game that doesn’t appear in the top 10 is Hasbro’s Classic, Monopoly – which actually came out as the title least likely to cause arguments.

The game scores 4.8 out of 5 among players overall and fives across the board for both ‘giftability’ and ease of learning. Most shockingly, the study found no terms related to arguments or tension in any of the game’s reviews – giving the game an argument-inducing score of zero.

A spokesperson for Replay Poker commented on the findings, saying: “It’s really interesting to see which games people are loving – and getting passionate about – as we approach Christmas, as many of us look to gift board games, or get stuck into playing them as part of our festive celebrations.

“Disagreements when playing games can be all part of the playing experience and in the name of healthy competition, but players should be careful not to let things get too heated. Playing fair is the best way to ensure board games promote bonding with all the family this season!”

Photo credit: iStock