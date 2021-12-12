Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / New Diverse Business Program From Massmutual To Impact 175 Businesses Over Next Five Years

New Diverse Business Program From Massmutual To Impact 175 Businesses Over Next Five Years

Program participants will receive financial and executive level education to enhance their business acumen.

by Leave a Comment

 

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of announcing a $150 million commitment to utilizing underrepresented diverse businesses in its procurement process, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today announced a new diverse business program in partnership with Dartmouth College and Stanford University aimed to help diverse businesses thrive and grow. The program will impact 175 businesses over the next five years through comprehensive education, business planning and mentorship.

“This new diverse business program is one more example of MassMutual’s commitment to making an impact and contributing towards systemic change,” said Regina Heyward, head of supplier diversity with MassMutual. “Bringing together national leaders in diversity, academia and financial services, we are striving to deliver a holistic approach to help today’s most pressing issues facing underrepresented diverse businesses.”

The diverse business program’s framework is comprised of financial, collaboration and educational elements which will rely upon and strengthen relationships with key diverse constituencies. Program participants will receive financial and executive level education to enhance their business acumen. The program will be delivered through the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business Diversity Business Programs and the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, a research and education collaboration between Stanford University Graduate School of Business and the Latino Business Action Network.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“For four decades, the Tuck Diversity Business Programs have delivered high-impact business education for entrepreneurs through executive education programs online and on the Dartmouth campus in Hanover, NH, and through outreach programs in all 50 states,” said Emmanuel Ajavon, associate director of business leadership programs at Tuck. “We are proud to collaborate with MassMutual to continue in this rich tradition as we work with a new generation of diverse entrepreneurs.”

“The diverse business program is a tangible extension of MassMutual’s ‘Live Mutual’ philosophy, allowing us to bring our purpose to life in specific, measurable ways,” added Heyward. “It enables us to directly invest in change and help people secure their future and protect the ones they love.”

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

This post was previously published on Business Wire.

***

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations, organizations, and educational institutions.

Download our Diversity & Inclusion Program Overview PDF

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?
Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Busine---ss Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 16 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x