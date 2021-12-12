New Diverse Business Program From Massmutual To Impact 175 Businesses Over Next Five Years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of announcing a $150 million commitment to utilizing underrepresented diverse businesses in its procurement process, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today announced a new diverse business program in partnership with Dartmouth College and Stanford University aimed to help diverse businesses thrive and grow. The program will impact 175 businesses over the next five years through comprehensive education, business planning and mentorship.

“This new diverse business program is one more example of MassMutual’s commitment to making an impact and contributing towards systemic change,” said Regina Heyward, head of supplier diversity with MassMutual. “Bringing together national leaders in diversity, academia and financial services, we are striving to deliver a holistic approach to help today’s most pressing issues facing underrepresented diverse businesses.”

The diverse business program’s framework is comprised of financial, collaboration and educational elements which will rely upon and strengthen relationships with key diverse constituencies. Program participants will receive financial and executive level education to enhance their business acumen. The program will be delivered through the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business Diversity Business Programs and the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, a research and education collaboration between Stanford University Graduate School of Business and the Latino Business Action Network.

“For four decades, the Tuck Diversity Business Programs have delivered high-impact business education for entrepreneurs through executive education programs online and on the Dartmouth campus in Hanover, NH, and through outreach programs in all 50 states,” said Emmanuel Ajavon, associate director of business leadership programs at Tuck. “We are proud to collaborate with MassMutual to continue in this rich tradition as we work with a new generation of diverse entrepreneurs.”

“The diverse business program is a tangible extension of MassMutual’s ‘Live Mutual’ philosophy, allowing us to bring our purpose to life in specific, measurable ways,” added Heyward. “It enables us to directly invest in change and help people secure their future and protect the ones they love.”

About MassMutual

MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policyowners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

Photo credit: iStock