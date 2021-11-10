New in Stores: Star Wars, X-Men and an Amazing Friend!

This month, a new shipment of products has arrived at your local comic shop! Items from Marvel and Star Wars, including mini-busts, Minimates, Gallery Dioramas and Legends in 3D are all on sale this week! Read on for details, then find a store at comicshoplocator.com!

Marvel Animated X-Men Gambit 1/7 Scale Resin Mini-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Based on the original X-Men animation from the 1990s, this approximately 6-inch bust of Gambit is inspired by his appearance in the series, wielding his staff and playing cards. Featuring a cartoon-accurate paint scheme and line-perfect sculpting, this bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! Item #JAN211966

Marvel Comic Gallery Firestar PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! This Gallery Diorama is smoking hot! Depicting New Warrior, Avenger and Spider-Man amazing friend Firestar, this sculpture shows her soaring into the sky, fire at her fingertips. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this dynamic figure is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications; the flames are cast in translucent material to catch the light. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira. Item #DEC202075

Marvel Comic Minimates Series 81 Dark Phoenix Saga Asst.

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Dark Phoenix has risen! The intergalactic force of nature is back, and this all-new 81st series of Marvel Minimates captures the storyline in 2-inch mini-figure form! Two-packs of Cyclops with Lilandra, Phoenix with Gladiator, and Dark Phoenix with Corsair make up this assortment, and each features 14 points of articulation as well as interchangeable parts and accessories. Each pair comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield! Item #MAY212110



Star Wars A New Hope TIE Fighter Pilot Legends in 3D ½ Scale Resin Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Watch out, Red Leader! This menacing TIE Fighter pilot is coming up on your six o’clock, and the newest Legend in 3D! Standing approximately 10 inches tall atop a mechanical-looking pedestal, this half-scale bust captures the iconic helmet design with detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Oluf Hartvigsen. Item #MAR212002

Art Credit- Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant