New Poll Highlights Minority Populations’ Healthcare Experiences, Priorities, and Solutions

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the National Hispanic Council on Aging (NHCOA) and National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) released results from a recent joint poll conducted by Morning Consult, focusing on the importance of health equity in addressing barriers to care. The poll also highlights what minority populations want lawmakers to prioritize for addressing healthcare costs.

“As lawmakers return to Washington this week, they must prioritize the healthcare burdens people of color, immigrants, and patients with chronic conditions constantly experience” Tweet this

Key takeaways from the poll include:

Half of Voters of Color Experience Barriers To Care When It Comes To Their Health Care.

40% of voters of color say they or their family have had their doctor or pharmacist tell them they must get approval from their health plan provider to get their health plan to cover a service or fill a prescription, often called prior authorization. 47% of vulnerable communities—like immigrants and those with chronic conditions—reported they have also experienced this.

to get their health plan to cover a service or fill a prescription, often called prior authorization. One-in-three voters of color say they or their family have had a medicine recommended or prescribed by their doctor not be covered by their health insurance.

Voters of Color Support Solutions to Healthcare Costs That Increase Transparency and Improve Access For Vulnerable Communities.

73% of voters of color support a policy that would require health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to pass the rebates or discounts they receive from drug companies on medicines down to patients at the pharmacy counter. Nearly nine-in-ten (87%) of those with chronic conditions support this policy as well.

they receive from drug companies on medicines down to patients at the pharmacy counter. 75% of voters of color support a policy that would require health insurance companies to be more transparent about what medicines are covered and what their out-of-pocket costs will be for prescription medicines. This policy priority is shared by 87% of those with a chronic condition.

about what medicines are covered and what their out-of-pocket costs will be for prescription medicines.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Voters of Color Support Policies That Would Improve Clinical Trial Diversity.

Three-in-four voters of color support policies that would improve clinical trials to make them more diverse and representative of our communities.

“Time and time again, minority populations experience roadblocks and this survey is living proof of that,” said National Hispanic Council on Aging President and CEO Dr. Yanira Cruz. “Members of Congress must take a stand for those disproportionately affected by the healthcare policies currently in place. Holding the real bad actors like Pharmacy Benefit Managers accountable and providing patients with more transparency would be one step toward achieving equity within our healthcare system. We strongly encourage leaders on Capitol Hill to listen to and address the needs of vulnerable sectors of our society, especially when it comes to healthcare.”

“As lawmakers return to Washington this week, they must prioritize the healthcare burdens people of color, immigrants, and patients with chronic conditions constantly experience,” said National Minority Quality Forum President and CEO Dr. Gary A. Puckrein. “This recent poll reveals the disheartening truth of America’s healthcare structure and how it’s failing minorities daily. On behalf of those negatively affected by certain harmful practices like not receiving rebates or discounts at the pharmacy counter, we urge Congress to prioritize these concerns and take swift action to resolve them.”

About The National Hispanic Council on Aging

NHCOA is the leading national organization working to improve the lives of Hispanic older adults, their families, and their caregivers. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NHCOA has been a strong voice dedicated to promoting, educating, and advocating for research, policy, and practice in the areas of economic security, health, and housing for Hispanic older adults, families, and caregivers for more than 50 years. For more information about NHCOA call 202-347-9733 or visit www.NHCOA.org.

About The National Minority Quality Forum

The National Minority Quality Forum assists health care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities. This assistance is based on providing the evidence in the form of science, research, and analysis that will lead to the effective organization and management of system resources to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire population of the U.S., including minorities. For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org.

Contacts

Media:

Marcela Martinez

[email protected]

(202) 347-9733

Kelly Ann Collins

[email protected]

(202) 413-1187

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock