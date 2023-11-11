New Ranking Reveals When It’s the Most Dangerous to Drive – And Saturday Is the Deadliest Day

A new ranking reveals the deadliest time to drive, with the most fatal collisions happening between 6 and 7pm and Saturday is the deadliest day

The ranking analyzed NHTSA data on fatal car accidents, to identify the deadliest hour, day of the week, and month for drivers in every state

As well as looking at the most dangerous day, the study looked at rush hour accidents and found Connecticut has the safest morning commute

Seth Bader, a law expert from Bader Scott, offers advice to help drivers stay vigilant during rush hour including checking weather conditions

A new ranking has revealed the deadliest time, day, and month to drive in every state with the most dangerous day across the US coming out as Saturday.

The ranking, created by injury lawyersBader Scott, analyzed fatal accidents reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over the last five years, to determine which hour, day of the week, and month is the worst for drivers in each state.

The analysis also reveals which hour, day and month is the most dangerous on a national scale and it turns out the worst month is October, as drivers are 1.21% more likely to be involved in a fatal accident this month than they are at any other time of the year.

Meanwhile, Saturday came out as the deadliest day of the week on US roads, while the most dangerous hour every day was between 6 and 7pm.

Drivers are a huge 1.21 times more likely to die on Saturday than on any other day while the weekend (Fri-Sun) carries a 26% higher fatality rate than during the working week.

On the other end of the scale, the safest days to drive each week were Tuesday and Wednesday, while the safest hour to drive nationally is between 4 and 5am suggesting those with extra early work commutes will be far safer than those who travel in rush hour.

Some states’ roads pose a greater risk to drivers than others, the data found, as the most dangerous hour, day of the week and month differed drastically between each.

In New York, the month with the highest chance of a critical accident is September, the most dangerous day to drive is a Saturday, and the most fatal hour is between 5 and 6pm.

But for drivers in California, the deadliest month is November, the most dangerous day of the week is a Saturday, and the riskiest hour of the day is between 9 and 10pm.

And it’s bad news for any Texas drivers with weekend plans this month, as the most unsafe month to drive is October, the riskiest day of the week is a Saturday, while the most hazardous hour of the day is between 9 and 10pm.

For Florida drivers, the worst month to drive for accidents is March, the deadliest day of the week is a Saturday, with the most fatalities occurring between both 8-9pm and 9-10pm.

The deadliest time, day of the week and month in every state

State Deadliest Time Deadliest Day Deadliest Month State Deadliest Time Deadliest Day Deadliest Month Alabama 6-7pm Saturday October Montana 2-3pm Saturday July Alaska 5-6pm Saturday July Nebraska 3-4pm Friday September Arizona 8-9pm Saturday October Nevada 5-6pm Saturday September Arkansas 5-6pm Saturday September New Hampshire 2-3pm Sunday September California 9-10pm Saturday November New Jersey 9-10pm Saturday October Colorado Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free 6-7pm Saturday August New Mexico 6-7pm Saturday September Connecticut 7-8pm Saturday August New York 5-6pm Saturday September Delaware 5-6pm Friday September North Carolina 6-7pm Saturday June Florida 8-9pm 9-10pm Saturday March North Dakota 7-8pm Saturday July Georgia 6-7pm 7-8pm Saturday October Ohio 6-7pm Saturday July Hawaii 6-7pm Saturday Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free December Oklahoma 6-7pm Saturday July Idaho 4-5pm Saturday August Oregon 5-6pm Saturday July Illinois 6-7pm Saturday August Pennsylvania 3-4pm Saturday October Indiana 9-10pm Saturday June Rhode Island 4-5pm Sunday June Iowa 5-6pm Saturday August South Carolina 9-10pm Saturday October Kansas 2-3pm Friday July South Dakota 5-6pm Saturday August Kentucky 3-4pm Saturday August Tennessee 5-6pm Saturday June Louisiana 8-9pm Saturday May Texas 9-10pm Saturday October Maine 4-5pm Saturday August Utah 3-4pm Saturday August Maryland 9-10pm Saturday August Vermont 12-1pm 3-4pm, 4-5pm, 5-6pm Saturday September Massachusetts 6-7pm Saturday August Virginia 6-7pm Saturday October Michigan 6-7pm Saturday August Washington 4-5pm 7-8pm Friday July Minnesota 5-6pm Saturday August West Virginia 5-6pm Saturday October Mississippi 8-9pm Friday October Wisconsin 3-4pm Saturday September Missouri 4-5pm Saturday August Wyoming 2-3pm Saturday July

As well as looking at the worst day to drive in each state, the analysis also looked at which state had the most dangerous rush hour – and therefore the riskiest work commutes.

Rush hour differs between states but is generally considered to be between 7 and 9am in the morning, and 5 to 7pm in the evening.

And the data reveals that Nebraska has the most dangerous morning rush hour, as almost 1 in 10 (9%) of the state’s total driving fatalities occur between 7 and 9am.

Meanwhile, Alaska has the most dangerous evening rush hour, with over a fifth (22%) of the state’s total fatalities occurring between 5 and 7pm. In comparison, Connecticut has the safest morning rush hour, while Rhode Island has the least risky evening commute.

Speaking on the findings, Seth Bader, a law expert at Bader Scott, said: “Safety on the road should always be your top priority, and although you can’t prevent an accident from happening, you can take steps to ensure that you’re being vigilant to reduce the likelihood and keep your fellow drivers safe at all times.

“This is particularly important during rush hour, where drivers are more likely to be distracted by stress, and in high-traffic periods such as the run up to a seasonal holiday.”

The law expert also offers some tips to prioritize safety, encouraging the nation’s drivers to:

Stay focused : Pay full attention to the road and always avoid distractions. Put away your phone, adjust your radio or GPS before you start driving, and avoid activities like eating or drinking coffee while driving.

: Pay full attention to the road and always avoid distractions. Put away your phone, adjust your radio or GPS before you start driving, and avoid activities like eating or drinking coffee while driving. Maintain a safe following distance : Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, even if you’re in a traffic queue. This gives you more time to react if the vehicle ahead suddenly brakes or swerves.

: Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, even if you’re in a traffic queue. This gives you more time to react if the vehicle ahead suddenly brakes or swerves. Observe speed limits : Follow posted speed limits and adjust your speed according to traffic and road conditions. Don’t exceed the speed limit to try and get ahead; it’s not worth the risk.

: Follow posted speed limits and adjust your speed according to traffic and road conditions. Don’t exceed the speed limit to try and get ahead; it’s not worth the risk. Adjust to weather conditions : Be extra cautious in adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, or fog. Reduce your speed and increase following distance.

: Be extra cautious in adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, or fog. Reduce your speed and increase following distance. Minimize lane changes. While it can be tempting to switch lanes if you’re in a rush, frequent changes can increase the likelihood of collisions. Stick to your lane unless necessary and always use your signal when changing lanes.

Photo credit: iStock