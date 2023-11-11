Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / New Ranking Reveals When It’s the Most Dangerous to Drive – And Saturday Is the Deadliest Day

New Ranking Reveals When It’s the Most Dangerous to Drive – And Saturday Is the Deadliest Day

A new ranking has revealed the deadliest time, day, and month to drive in every state with the most dangerous day across the US coming out as Saturday.

by

 

  • A new ranking reveals the deadliest time to drive, with the most fatal collisions happening between 6 and 7pm and Saturday is the deadliest day
  • The ranking analyzed NHTSA data on fatal car accidents, to identify the deadliest hour, day of the week, and month for drivers in every state
  • As well as looking at the most dangerous day, the study looked at rush hour accidents and found Connecticut has the safest morning commute
  • Seth Bader, a law expert from Bader Scott, offers advice to help drivers stay vigilant during rush hour including checking weather conditions

 

A new ranking has revealed the deadliest time, day, and month to drive in every state with the most dangerous day across the US coming out as Saturday.

The ranking, created by injury lawyersBader Scott, analyzed fatal accidents reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over the last five years, to determine which hour, day of the week, and month is the worst for drivers in each state.

The analysis also reveals which hour, day and month is the most dangerous on a national scale and it turns out the worst month is October, as drivers are 1.21% more likely to be involved in a fatal accident this month than they are at any other time of the year.

Meanwhile, Saturday came out as the deadliest day of the week on US roads, while the most dangerous hour every day was between 6 and 7pm.

Drivers are a huge 1.21 times more likely to die on Saturday than on any other day while the weekend (Fri-Sun) carries a 26% higher fatality rate than during the working week.

On the other end of the scale, the safest days to drive each week were Tuesday and Wednesday, while the safest hour to drive nationally is between 4 and 5am suggesting those with extra early work commutes will be far safer than those who travel in rush hour.

Some states’ roads pose a greater risk to drivers than others, the data found, as the most dangerous hour, day of the week and month differed drastically between each.

In New York, the month with the highest chance of a critical accident is September, the most dangerous day to drive is a Saturday, and the most fatal hour is between 5 and 6pm.

But for drivers in California, the deadliest month is November, the most dangerous day of the week is a Saturday, and the riskiest hour of the day is between 9 and 10pm.

And it’s bad news for any Texas drivers with weekend plans this month, as the most unsafe month to drive is October, the riskiest day of the week is a Saturday, while the most hazardous hour of the day is between 9 and 10pm.

For Florida drivers, the worst month to drive for accidents is March, the deadliest day of the week is a Saturday, with the most fatalities occurring between both 8-9pm and 9-10pm.

The deadliest time, day of the week and month in every state

State

Deadliest Time

Deadliest Day

Deadliest Month

State

Deadliest Time

Deadliest Day

Deadliest Month

Alabama

6-7pm

Saturday

October

Montana

2-3pm

Saturday

July

Alaska

5-6pm

Saturday

July

Nebraska

3-4pm

Friday

September

Arizona

8-9pm

Saturday

October

Nevada

5-6pm

Saturday

September

Arkansas

5-6pm

Saturday

September

New Hampshire

2-3pm

Sunday

September

California

9-10pm

Saturday

November

New Jersey

9-10pm

Saturday

October

Colorado

6-7pm

Saturday

August

New Mexico

6-7pm

Saturday

September

Connecticut

7-8pm

Saturday

August

New York

5-6pm

Saturday

September

Delaware

5-6pm

Friday

September

North Carolina

6-7pm

Saturday

June

Florida

8-9pm

9-10pm

Saturday

March

North Dakota

7-8pm

Saturday

July

Georgia

6-7pm

7-8pm

Saturday

October

Ohio

6-7pm

Saturday

July

Hawaii

6-7pm

Saturday

December

Oklahoma

6-7pm

Saturday

July

Idaho

4-5pm

Saturday

August

Oregon

5-6pm

Saturday

July

Illinois

6-7pm

Saturday

August

Pennsylvania

3-4pm

Saturday

October

Indiana

9-10pm

Saturday

June

Rhode Island

4-5pm

Sunday

June

Iowa

5-6pm

Saturday

August

South Carolina

9-10pm

Saturday

October

Kansas

2-3pm

Friday

July

South Dakota

5-6pm

Saturday

August

Kentucky

3-4pm

Saturday

August

Tennessee

5-6pm

Saturday

June

Louisiana

8-9pm

Saturday

May

Texas

9-10pm

Saturday

October

Maine

4-5pm

Saturday

August

Utah

3-4pm

Saturday

August

Maryland

9-10pm

Saturday

August

Vermont

12-1pm

3-4pm, 4-5pm, 5-6pm

Saturday

September

Massachusetts

6-7pm

Saturday

August

Virginia

6-7pm

Saturday

October

Michigan

6-7pm

Saturday

August

Washington

4-5pm

7-8pm

Friday

July

Minnesota

5-6pm

Saturday

August

West Virginia

5-6pm

Saturday

October

Mississippi

8-9pm

Friday

October

Wisconsin

3-4pm

Saturday

September

Missouri

4-5pm

Saturday

August

Wyoming

2-3pm

Saturday

July

As well as looking at the worst day to drive in each state, the analysis also looked at which state had the most dangerous rush hour – and therefore the riskiest work commutes.

Rush hour differs between states but is generally considered to be between 7 and 9am in the morning, and 5 to 7pm in the evening.

And the data reveals that Nebraska has the most dangerous morning rush hour, as almost 1 in 10 (9%) of the state’s total driving fatalities occur between 7 and 9am.

Meanwhile, Alaska has the most dangerous evening rush hour, with over a fifth (22%) of the state’s total fatalities occurring between 5 and 7pm. In comparison, Connecticut has the safest morning rush hour, while Rhode Island has the least risky evening commute.

Speaking on the findings, Seth Bader, a law expert at Bader Scott, said: “Safety on the road should always be your top priority, and although you can’t prevent an accident from happening, you can take steps to ensure that you’re being vigilant to reduce the likelihood and keep your fellow drivers safe at all times.

“This is particularly important during rush hour, where drivers are more likely to be distracted by stress, and in high-traffic periods such as the run up to a seasonal holiday.”

The law expert also offers some tips to prioritize safety, encouraging the nation’s drivers to:

  • Stay focused: Pay full attention to the road and always avoid distractions. Put away your phone, adjust your radio or GPS before you start driving, and avoid activities like eating or drinking coffee while driving.
  • Maintain a safe following distance: Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, even if you’re in a traffic queue. This gives you more time to react if the vehicle ahead suddenly brakes or swerves.
  • Observe speed limits: Follow posted speed limits and adjust your speed according to traffic and road conditions. Don’t exceed the speed limit to try and get ahead; it’s not worth the risk.
  • Adjust to weather conditions: Be extra cautious in adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, or fog. Reduce your speed and increase following distance.
  • Minimize lane changes. While it can be tempting to switch lanes if you’re in a rush, frequent changes can increase the likelihood of collisions. Stick to your lane unless necessary and always use your signal when changing lanes.

 

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Journo Research

Part of Search Intelligence Ltd. Company registered in England No. 09361526

