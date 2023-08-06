New Study Finds Americans Die Younger in Conservative-Run States

A new study has found that Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives than in those governed by liberals. Who knew that a political ideology could impact how long you live?

The study, published in the Plos One journal conducted by a team of experts from several prestigious universities (including Harvard and the University of Washinton), found that: “Changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019 while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives.”

Wow! That’s a lot of lives.

I know what you’re thinking. “Wait a minute, Dan! Are you telling me that if I vote for Republicans, I’m more likely to die sooner? But they promised me ‘freedom’ and ‘small government’!”

Yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying. Or rather, that’s what the science is saying. If you vote for pro-lifers, you’ll end up dead sooner. Try to appreciate the irony.

Now, I don’t want to disenfranchise my conservative friends. You may find living a shorter life is a fair trade-off for the preservation of your personal rights. All power to you!

Yes, conservatives always seem to be on about personal freedom and responsibility, which, as an outsider looking in, seems to be a fancy way of saying, “You’re on your own!” And when you’re on your own, you’re more likely to die from preventable causes like heart disease, smoking, and, especially, gun violence.

Yes, the study found “especially strong associations” between certain policies and specific causes of death, the least surprising of which is the link between gun ownership and mortality, especially among men. Who would have thought it? The more conservative your state is, the more likely you are to be shot.

On the other hand, the study revealed that “More liberal policies on gun safety, along with things like the environment, labor, economic taxes, and tobacco taxes in a state, were associated with lower mortality in that state.” Ah yes, all those dreaded “liberal policies” that conservatives love to hate. Because who wants clean air and water, safe workplaces, fair wages, and fewer preventable deaths?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That’s just socialism, folks.

But, credit where credit is due. In a big tick to conservative policy development, the study found that “more conservative marijuana policies” were associated with lower mortality rates. Yes, according to the experts, you should move to a more conservative state where it’s still illegal to smoke weed if you want to live a longer life — provided you don’t get shot, or unfairly dismissed from your job and end up dying of starvation.

As an interesting aside, the study authors noted that American life expectancy, as a whole, is lower than in most high-income countries, “falling between … Cuba and Albania.”

Yes, you read that right. Cuba and Albania.

If you want to live a longer life, move to Cuba — with its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vintage cars that run on sheer willpower. Sure, the government there might be a little strict, but who needs basic human rights when you have free healthcare and a diet of rice and beans? And let’s not forget about the thriving black market, where you can get your hands on all sorts of goodies that aren’t available in America. Plus, the lack of reliable internet and constant power outages just add to the charm of living in Cuba. Who needs Netflix and air conditioning when you can sit outside and watch the world go by? What they lack in basic necessities, they make up for in revolutionary spirit. Yes, you might want to consider an upgrade to Cuba.

But I digress.

What this study seems to show, above all, is that when society functions with a collective conscience, where decisions are made for the greater good, it always trumps (see what I did there?) personal freedom when it comes to well… staying alive. You can’t argue with science — although some people will, anyway.

Conservative pundits have quickly denounced the study as “liberal propaganda” and a “hoax.” In an interview with Fox News, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson dismissed the study, saying, “These so-called ‘scientists’ are just a bunch of liberal elites trying to push their radical agenda on the American people.”

Other conservatives have taken to social media to voice their skepticism. One Twitter user wrote, “I don’t believe a word of this study. It’s just another example of the liberal media trying to brainwash us with their lies.”

As the debate over the study’s findings continues, one thing is clear: the issue of health disparities between conservative and liberal states is not going away anytime soon. Whether policymakers will take the study’s findings to heart and enact policies that improve the health of their constituents remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain: the political divide in America is literally killing us all.

—

This post was previously published on Backyard Church.

***