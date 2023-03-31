New Year, New Love: The Top 10 Dating Etiquette Rules to Follow in 2023

Are you getting ready for your first date and feeling a bit nervous about how to make a good impression? Don’t worry; as always, I got you covered! In this article, I’ll be sharing tried and tested tips on first-date etiquette for 2023; it’s far more important than most might realize. From arriving on time and dressing appropriately to listening and asking questions and following up after the date, these tips will help you navigate the dating scene with confidence and grace. Whether you’re looking for love or just want to have a fun and enjoyable evening, these tips on first-date etiquette will help you make a great impression and set the stage for a potential relationship. So don’t let first date jitters hold you back, read on to discover how to make your first date a success!

According to eHarmony Psychologist Sharon Draper, January is expected to be the busiest month for dating. Draper stated that the New Year signifies new beginnings for people and that, as social beings, we need connections with others to survive and thrive.

These tips will make the first date go smoothly and increase your chances of a second date, pay close attention to these tips.

1. Be on time.

Arriving on time for your first date is essential, as it shows that you respect the other person’s time and value the date. If you’re running late, be sure to communicate this and apologize for the delay. Things happen, and you’re human; this much is true. But it doesn’t hurt to at least communicate if you’re going to be late.

2. Dress appropriately.

Dressing appropriately for your first date is important, as it shows that you respect the other person and the occasion. Consider the location and activity of your date, and dress appropriately. Avoid wearing too much perfume or cologne, as it can be overwhelming. Make sure you know what the plan is ahead of time. If you’re unsure of outfit ideas, look on Pinterest and query something. For example, I typed this:

“Black guy going on first date at coffee shop”

I stole that look and wore something similar.

3. Turn off your phone!

Putting your phone away and giving the other person your full attention is important on a first date. It shows that you’re interested and engaged in the conversation and helps to build a more intimate connection. Only doctors, single parents, and people with jobs on call should have their phones out on the table. Not you!

4. Listen and ask questions.

It’s incredible how many people fail to do something this easy and simple. Being a good listener and asking questions on a first date is one of the penultimate ways you can build attraction. It’s one of the most important skills you must develop and master, as it shows that you’re interested in getting to know the other person. Avoid interrupting or monopolizing the conversation, and try to have a back-and-forth exchange.

5. Be polite and considerate.

Being polite and considerate on a first date is vital, as it shows that you respect the other person and the situation. Hold doors open, offer to pay for your share, and thank the other person for a lovely time. For you all you men out there, it doesn’t mean she’ll think you’re too much of a nice guy or a softy. It just means you’re a gentleman. Multiple studies have shown that women actually prefer men who are confident, easy-going, and sensitive and that characteristics like warmth and kindness can make someone more attractive. There are several reasons why men who are perceived as “nice guys” may not be successful in attracting women, including low self-esteem, lack of personality or substance, and being too friendly or passive. It is crucial for men to be confident and assertive without being aggressive or controlling and to show genuine interest and kindness towards their potential partners.

6. Be yourself.

I know it’s such a damn cliche. But it’s true. While it’s natural to want to make a good impression on a first date, it’s important to be yourself and not try to be someone you’re not. Being genuine and authentic will help to build trust and connection and increase the chances of a second date. But when you try to be someone you’re not or present, a false persona it’s unsustainable and can lead to feelings of insecurity and discomfort. If a person is not interested in you or if there is no “spark,” it does not mean that you are not good enough, but rather that the personalities or interests may not be compatible. I encourage you to practice the highest level of self-acceptance and self-love as a way to be confident and comfortable in relationships.

7. Respect boundaries.

Respecting the other person’s boundaries is important on a first date. This includes respecting their personal space, their opinions, and their decisions. Avoid making assumptions or pushing too hard for a second date or a physical connection. Setting boundaries early on in any dating scenario can help prevent resentment and friction later on. It’s critical to listen to your instincts and to be honest about your boundaries, even if it means potentially losing the other person’s approval.

It’s also very important to respect others’ boundaries, particularly in cases where someone may have been traumatized or is part of a marginalized community. If a conversation veers into territory that makes you uncomfortable, it’s okay to take a step back and redirect the conversation or to say that you’re not comfortable talking about that topic. It’s also okay to ask for time to think about something if you’re not sure how you feel about it. No matter what happens, you will always reserve the right to set your own boundaries and to have them respected!

8. Keep an open mind.

Keeping an open mind on a first date is essential, as it allows you to get to know the other person without preconceived notions or expectations. Avoid judging or labeling the other person based on their appearance or initial impression, and try to see them for who they are.

9. Be positive and optimistic.

Being positive and optimistic on a first date can help to create a more enjoyable and engaging experience for both of you. Avoid complaining or bringing up negative topics, and try to focus on the good things in life. By changing your thoughts and focusing on positivity, you can transform your dating life for the better. When you see yourself as valuable and worthy, others will too. You can learn to put yourself first and take risks, be present on dates, and appreciate being single. You can see the lessons in relationships and focus on the good in your potential partner, looking within for validation rather than seeking it from others. You will be able to handle rejection and difficult situations with more grace, and even your darkest hours will not be as overwhelming as before. All of these benefits come from simply changing your thoughts and embracing positivity.

10. Follow up after the date.

Yep, this is something a lot of people dread. I say embrace that shit! Following up after the first date is an excellent way to show that you enjoyed yourself and are interested in seeing the other person again. You can send a quick text or message thanking them for a lovely time and expressing your interest in a second date. When you begin to see the value in every experience, including rejection, it can lead to personal growth, so don’t avoid following up no matter what happens. Don’t be afraid to make the first move and plan a thoughtful second date. Good communication and expressing your desires can lead to a successful and fulfilling relationship.

If you had a fantastic time on your first date, don’t be afraid to let your partner know right away. Be specific and mention something specific from the date to show that you were paying attention. Make plans to meet up again as soon as possible to avoid getting stuck in a texting conversation. If they don’t respond or seem uninterested, don’t be afraid to ask for clarity. Communication is key to a successful relationship. Don’t play games, and be honest about what you want.

Finally…

Following these tips on first-date etiquette will help you make a great impression and increase your chances of a successful and enjoyable evening, I promise. Whether you’re looking for love or just want to have a fun and enjoyable evening, these tips will help you navigate the dating scene with confidence and grace. So don’t let first-date jitters hold you back; take these tips to heart and go out there and make a great impression on your next first date!

…

