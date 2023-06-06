New York Points the Way to an American Green Energy Revolution

In the picture, New York’s Ravenswood power plant, a 2,480MW plant built in 1963 that has been run by several companies and that was the proposed site for two nuclear reactors in the 1970s, plans that were dropped due to safety concerns.

Located in Long Island City in Queens, opposite Roosevelt Island, it is New York’s largest power plant, supplying about 20% of the Big Apple’s electricity. It runs on №6 fuel oil, the heaviest and dirtiest that can be distilled at atmospheric pressure. In 2011, this substance was estimated to be responsible for 86% of the soot pollution generated in the city, a major accredited cause of cancer and lung disease. In fact, the area west of Queens has a significantly higher than average rate of respiratory problems, and is known as Asthma Alley.

Now, the eleven-acre site is set to be decommissioned and converted into a clean energy hub that will power one-fifth of New York City with offshore wind energy while using the same transmission infrastructure as the previous plant. It will also house the batteries needed to stabilize energy demand and, according to the project, will train its current workforce to run the new facilities.

With strong community support, the project sets the direction for the decarbonization of power generation: replacing dirty fuel oil, gas or coal-fired power plants with wind and solar farms and other clean energy sources that generate no waste or safety concerns. In the case of New York City, located on the coast, it will be an offshore wind farm, but we will see many other similar proposals onshore wind or solar farms, which are now the cheapest and most sustainable way to generate electricity.

We are facing the most important technological reconversion in the history of mankind. And undoubtedly, the one that makes the most sense. For everyone.

—

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans' blog.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock