Home / Featured Content / Newborn Father at 3AM, or Soldier in Combat: Who Said It?

Newborn Father at 3AM, or Soldier in Combat: Who Said It?

War is hell — just like the early morning hours as a newborn father…

  • “What series of life choices have led me to this moment — alone, afraid, and covered in blood, sweat, and tears?”
  • “Heavenly Father, in this time of darkness and danger, watch over me, protect me from the enemy, and deliver me.”
  • “I knew I should have pulled-out when I had the chance.”
  • “Incoming!!”
  • “Welp. That didn’t go quite as planned”
  • “Courage man. The darkest hour is just before dawn.
  • “I don’t get paid enough for this sh*t.”
  • “Lies. Lies and deceit is what got me here.”
  • “Hold yourself together. They can smell fear.
  • “Where the hell are reinforcements when you need it!?”
  • “I wasn’t sure I’d ever see the light of day again.”
  • “Tomorrow is another day. And this time, victory shall be mine.

 

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Specna Arms on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

Live on the west coast and enjoy coffee and sunrises :) https://andrewahutch.medium.com/

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

