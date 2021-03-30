Newborn Father at 3AM, or Soldier in Combat: Who Said It?

- “What series of life choices have led me to this moment — alone, afraid, and covered in blood, sweat, and tears?”
- “Heavenly Father, in this time of darkness and danger, watch over me, protect me from the enemy, and deliver me.”
- “I knew I should have pulled-out when I had the chance.”
- “Incoming!!”
- “Welp. That didn’t go quite as planned”
- “Courage man. The darkest hour is just before dawn.”
- “I don’t get paid enough for this sh*t.”
- “Lies. Lies and deceit is what got me here.”
- “Hold yourself together. They can smell fear.”
- “Where the hell are reinforcements when you need it!?”
- “I wasn’t sure I’d ever see the light of day again.”
- “Tomorrow is another day. And this time, victory shall be mine.”
