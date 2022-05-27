NextGen Healthcare Partners with Circuit Clinical to Bolster Diversity in Clinical Trials by Extending Access to Underserved Communities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced a partnership with Circuit Clinical to bring clinical trial access to patients of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) through over 14,000 providers that utilize NextGen Healthcare solutions. Historically, these underserved communities have not had easy access to participate in transformative clinical research that can provide enhanced treatment options. Such research-as-care can also improve health outcomes and offers revenue generation for the clinics that participate. NextGen Healthcare’s innovative collaboration with Circuit Clinical, whose mission is to transform how patients find and choose clinical trials by bringing them to the doctors they know and trust, will improve the participation of diverse patients in clinical trials and provide greater health equity by facilitating access to the underserved.

“This partnership underscores NextGen Healthcare’s commitment to FQHCs and highlights our commitment to serving diverse patient populations,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer at NextGen Healthcare. “NextGen Healthcare’s technology is empowering providers to build healthier communities. Our work with Circuit Clinical is a milestone that provides real impact for our clients and their patients, and delivers on our pledge to facilitate better healthcare outcomes for all.”

The collaboration contributes to the vision of the NextGen® Community Health Collaborative, a first-of-its-kind initiative announced late last year that offers data benchmarking, comparative analytics and reporting services, plus a forum for members to connect and share best practices to advance the mission of community health and health equity among underserved populations.

NextGen Healthcare-powered practices, in conjunction with Circuit Clinical, will now be able to offer clinical trial patient recruitment, referral and enrollment services, eliminating obstacles to such care. Furthermore, participation provides tangible benefits to participants, including extra care visits without co-pays, therapeutic improvement on a better regimen, and patient stipends.

“Our partnership with NextGen Healthcare will create a comprehensive solution for improving access to clinical trials for diverse communities across the country,” said Dr. Irfan Khan, founder and chief executive officer of Circuit Clinical. “Combining NextGen Healthcare’s comprehensive data insights and national reach with Circuit Clinical’s expert ecosystem offers pharmaceutical, biotech and vaccine companies a groundbreaking opportunity for accelerating therapeutic development and improving diversity in clinical trials.”

In April, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued updated guidance to provide recommendations to those developing medical products on the approach for developing a Race and Ethnicity Diversity Plan to help enroll adequate numbers of participants in clinical trials from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations. Adequate representation in clinical trials helps ensure that the data generated reflects the racial and ethnic diversity of the intended use population and may potentially identify safety or efficacy outcomes, the FDA said.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical®, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. The company delivers clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com.

