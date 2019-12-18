Nickelodeon Unwraps an Iconic Powerhouse Collection of its Top Franchises for this Holiday Season!

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants has emerged as a global pop culture phenomenon. The series has been the most-watched animated program for more than 18 consecutive years.



In its 20th Anniversary year, as I wrote about earlier here, SpongeBob SquarePants has generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base.

SpongeBob Slow Cooker

SpongeB ob becomes a convenient kitchen companion to all your culinary adventures with the SpongeBob Slow Cooker . Dinner is served after a full day of simmering in this 7-quart capacity family -size slow cooker. Ages 16+, SRP $29.99 , Available at Walmart .

SpongeBob Popcorn Maker

Bioworld SpongeBob Bag



The most iconic habitat in all of Bikini Bottom is now a figural backpack! Inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants’ humble abode, this pineapple house backpack features gold tone hardware, adjustable straps, and a 10 inch spacious interior.



The SpongeBob SquarePants Pineapple Bag is available at Hot Topic. SRP$59.90, Available at Hot Topic.



SpongeBob Makeup Collection



Cosmetics brand Cosmetics brand HipDot’s new SpongeBob Makeup Collection features a colorful eyeshadow palette for Bikini Bottom lovers.. The 15 bright, cartoon-worthy shades include Wumbo, Bikini Bottom Blue, and Golden Pineapple . SRP $35.99, Available at hipdot.com .

SpongeBob SquarePants Men’s Boxer Brief

These fun men’s SpongeBob Squarepants boxer briefs are sure to be a favorite for all SpongeBob fans! SRP $8.99, Available at Target.

SpongeBob SquarePants Men’s Sleep Pant



Dream about pineapples under the sea in these 100% cotton lounge pants for men. featuring SpongeBob’s happy face, on an ocean blue background. SRP $11.96, Available at Walmart.

SpongeBob Slides



Made of faux leather, these SpongeBob SquarePants slides are the ultimate foot-ware gift for fans. SRP $11.00, Available at Walmart.com

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa is a global icon and billion-dollar brand at retail with product sold in more than 30 markets. JoJo is currently on her first headline tour – D.R.E.A.M.



The Tour sponsored by Party City – and will travel to more than 70 cities across the US & Canada. 2019 is JoJo’s Sweet Sixteen birthday year, and retailers nationwide will feature special-edition products for both her birthday at DREAM tour.

JoJo Hairdorables

JoJo Siwa is the newest member of the Hairdorables squad! Dressed in an outfit from her D.R.E.A.M. tour, each Special Edition JoJoLoves Hairdorables includes 10 surprises and captures JoJo’sbright personality and inspiring message to live “the sweet life.” The JoJo Hairdorables Dolls even feature JoJo’s signature bow and side-pony. Collect the JoJo Hairdorable Doll in each of her two styles. Ages 3+, SRP $12.99. Available at Walmart, Walmart.com, Target, Amazon, and Meijer.

JoJo Siwa Roller Skates



Get grooving with the newJoJo Siwa Rollerskates from Circle Society. Designs by the one-and-only JoJo Siwa, these roller skates feature an easy push button to adjust the size, perfect for growing kids who love to skate! Sizes 12-3 sizing. Ages 6+, SRP $59.99, Available on Amazon.



JoJo Siwa Bluetooth Portable MP3 Karaoke Machine The New Jojo Siwa Bluetooth Portable MP3 Karaoke Machine Player With Light Show is here! Put on a show and sing to whatever you like. Store hours of music (100s of songs) with built in memory. Stream unlimited audio via Bluetooth so you can play and sing along to whichever songs or audio content you like.

You can even plug in a USB drive to the USB port to add even more songs or content. Sing like a star with the real working wired microphone and use the multi colored LED lights to put on a light show. Not only can you store music but you can also store audio books, stories, and more. The built in rechargeable batteries will ensure endless hours of fun (USB charging cable included).

The storage compartment in the back allows you to store your charging cable and keep your USB protected. The lightweight and portable design allows you to take your Karaoke Machine anywhere inside, outside, in the car, or traveling in general. Ages 3+, $49.99 Available on Amazon.



Nickelodeo n JoJo Siwa Be-YOU- tiful Slime Kit

Create your own ooey gooey slime just like YouTube sensation JoJo Siwash! We created the ultimate slime kit for endless Combinations of awesome, stretchy slime.

The perfect slime making kit for enhancing creative skills, DIY crafts, or interactive fun with friends and family! Slime kit includes everything you need to create glitter, rainbow, fluffy, giggly, and sparkly slime. Let your imagination flow by creating uniquely you inspired slime! Stretch it! Squish it! Bounce it! Use this kit to make awesome varieties of colorful, Super soft, stretchy slime. Mix in any of our included embellishments for slim-tastic fun with your girl JoJo Siwash!

Kit also comes with the most adorable JoJo siwash inspired bow-shaped storage case which allows you to keep your slime fresh and slimy for on-the-go fun! Ages 6+, SRP $24.99, Available at Amazon JoJo Siwa Bow Fashion Headphones

The new JoJo Siwa Bow fashion headphones offer tweens a colorful style and design perfect for being you and rocking out to their favorite tunes. These Jojo Siwa headphones come with a detachable bow and are compatible with other JoJo Bows. Ages 4+, SRP $24.99. Available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

JoJo Siwa Girl’s Jumpsuit

Little Siwanators can now dress up and head out on tour just like their favorite Nickelodeon star in a JoJoSiwa Girl’s Jumpsuit. The sparkly silver jumpsuit features rainbow and star details, pink sleeves, and ankle cuffs which is the perfect star-struck look for all JoJo fans. SRP $29.99, Available at Target.

Art Credit – Nickelodeon