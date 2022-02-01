Nicole Espinosa: Do More Than Just Collect a Paycheck [Podcast]

By Evan Johnson

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Nicole Espinosa shares her journey going against the standards set out for her and achieving her success as a leader.

***

[2:51] What comes to mind for Nicole when she hears championship leadership?

[10:39] Where she was then, and where she is now.

[12:51] When Nicole stepped away from her team, did everything fall apart?

[18:00] What are some of the most important characteristics of championship leaders?

[25:28] Where did Nicole go left when everyone else was going right?

[30:34] What you need to know on your path to becoming a championship leader.

***

Important Quotes:

“The elite of the industry.”

“What’s gotten me here is just consistency.”

“I learned to stay in my own lane.”

“I had to get over myself.”

“People underestimate the importance of culture.”

“If you want to be a good leader, you need to be down in the trenches.”

“Never just collect a paycheck.”

“What do you want, and why does it matter.”

***

More On Nicole Espinosa:

Nicole Espinosa, author of “Short Sales Uncensored” and owner of The Short Sale Queen. Nicole and her team process over 100 Listings a month.

While others steer away from these difficult transactions, Nicole has made a name for herself as “ The Short Sale Queen”.

Her company has recently launched nationwide allowing them to process short sales in any market.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Nicole has been featured on several real estate panels, podcasts and tv shows, sharing her knowledge and educating the real estate community. When Nicole isn’t working she is spending time with her 2 adorable children Elias and Emma.

***

Resources:

Check out Nicole’s website!

Connect with Nicole on Instagram and Facebook.

.

.

—

This post was previously published on Natebailey.org.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author