Night Meditation for Healthy Mindset Growth

Growing up, we learned wrong ideas that didn’t help us (that wasn’t our fault)… and today we can rewrite those thoughts with starry night meditation ⭐️ (…I have a bright mind reset idea below).

It’s good for us to know where all the muck began in childhood. If our caretakers or parents were part of the Lost Generation or older Baby Boomer generation, we know they didn’t have the self-aware knowledge we have today.

…They didn’t grow up with vulnerability as an acceptable way of life, so their lack of evolvement in those passed on areas is not their fault. Weakness used to be frowned upon and taking unacceptable initative and action (that’s acceptable today) would have been seen as scandals and drama back then.

Often growing up in those zeitgeists, people stayed close-minded and endured to their mental health demise. And what hurt mental health in individuals back then would still hurt today, but now we have society awareness and acceptance to be grateful for. 💝

And maybe your parents, grandparents, and caretakers still live with that mindset that they won’t shake off.

One book example that shares how trauma affects a family’s history is Maya Angelou’s Why the Caged Bird Sings. There we get an inside glimpse at understanding how toxicity can impact a person and influence others. .

So, we know where it comes from in passing generations, but that doesn’t help us navigate our next steps in our own complicated mind mess baggage.

In our today lives, we can only be in charge of our awareness. And in doing so, we forgive others and we don’t let those old ways infect us. We live our new normal way because life is meant to be joyful and rewarding even with the bumps.

And for today’s generation, we know that holding onto personal trauma in any form is self-destructive (and sabotaging at the least). It hurts us and in the relationships we have by what we intentionally and unintentionally do.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Unintentional damage can be done at any moment. Until we confront and restore what’s not working well… oh, and even better finding out the wound root cause… that’s when we lift our hovering clouds. And that gives us new life. Bringing light to darkness is the way out.

We work on healing our old brain that doesn’t forget or quit even after we’ve long moved on.

And if you didn’t have a perfect childhood (…yes, that’s most of us) or if you did live in one you want to relive, you’re still living in an imperfect world around you.

The imperfect reality is freeing because then you know that you lost something in translation that can be uncovered (inside you ❤️), once you breakthrough, that will make life even better in the mind-body connection. And then when you’re sensitized, you can get in the healthy habit of restoring your mind-body every time you feel your thoughts are off.

If you haven’t discovered your hidden sides hindering you from your best, this week is your time to explore. Put down the usual tasks or at least a few hours.

Making self-discovery a priority in your life saves you time from making the same mistakes. You improve your quality of life without having to spend a dime.

And with an inward deep-dive plunge, you can do this anywhere on this planet. Everybody has access.

🗝️ Reminder: you only get to do this life once and the sooner you uncover the hidden spots created by wounds, the more you get to live free for the rest of your life.

…So often we seek ways to gain external freedom away from our current life or work life, and for a better future, and we ignore what’s closest to us that’s also the most impactful… our mind freedom that we can change at any moment if we wanted to and know how.

And if we want to and don’t quite know how, night meditation is one of, if not the BEST time. 🕦

Because as you’re about to drift off or when you’re tired, you get closer to the Theta relaxed brain waves. Your conscious mind is less active… and your automatic and subconscious brain is more receptive. And we want to influence our back office brains as much as possible. 😉

So… to mind reset with night meditation:

Start with witnessing your thoughts and note when you felt inferior or less than during the day. Some call this the Impostor.

On any day, by midday, chances are you’ve come across self-sabotage thoughts already. And by night, you can scan for the thoughts in retrospect that you had in the day.

Think of what you have to gain if the worst did happen… maybe it’s more time on your hands or you allow space for new opportunities to come in as closed doors are shut.

…That’s mind freeing. Doze off with those positive and meditative-worthy thoughts. Get into your night meditation jam as a healthy habit that calms you to sleep.

And you can let that night meditation be your every night where you re-write your thoughts one day at a time. ✨

—

This post was previously published on Healthy Happy Life Secrets Blog.

***