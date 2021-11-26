Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ninis. The Gender Gap and the Asymmetry Between Education and the Labour Market

Ninis. The Gender Gap and the Asymmetry Between Education and the Labour Market

The gender gap is very decisive for the family structure and the absence of the state in care work.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Marcelo Trivelli

The National Employment Survey for the mobile quarter July–September 2021 that was presented by the National Statistics Institute (INE) provides us with interesting information regarding young people between 15 and 24 years of age who are not studying and who are not employed.

Before analysing these figures, it is morally necessary to remember that the labour market statistics show people who have dropped out of school due to dropping out or finishing a cycle and who have not entered the labour market. They are young people whose dignity has been violated. The so-called NINIS are 362,844 young people out of a total of more than 2.65 million in this age group.

Although this figure has fallen from its peak in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, when NEETs accounted for one in five young people, it is a population group to which attention should be paid as it is not a question of idleness or interest in playing a role in society, but rather that they have been lagging behind socially and economically.

The gender gap is very decisive for the family structure and the absence of the state in care work. There are 42,752 more young women than men who neither study nor work, exceeding the 200,000 mark. When asked about the reason for this condition, almost 4 out of 10 women say that they have “permanent family responsibilities”, i.e., unpaid domestic work, while the main reason for men is that they are preparing to continue their studies.

Unfortunately, female domestic work is absolutely normalised in our culture and in our educational system. At Fundación Semilla we can see how girls’ dreams and projects for the future are much more limited than those of men of the same age. Therefore, for society to be truly equal, we must make profound changes in education.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This situation is not only in Chile, but in many countries. In Spain and Greece, it reaches 20%, below Italy where NINIS are one in four young people. And in the United States there are 6 million young people who are neither studying nor employed, which is equivalent to 15% of young people between 15 and 24 years of age.

Looking at these figures in different countries, one can hypothesise that the economy and the labour market require more and more people with skills and abilities different from those provided by the educational systems. We will never tire of repeating that it is not enough to learn the traditional subjects taught in schools, but it is essential to teach people to think, to develop critical thinking, to question their surroundings and to dare to seek answers beyond the boundaries of what is known.

The evolution in the number of young people who are neither studying nor employed is a good thermometer of the capacity of educational systems and societies to adapt to the requirements of the present. NINIS is not just a name, but a warning cry to build an integrated society in which no one is left out.

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons Licenses

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x