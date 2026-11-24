The launch of Meta’s Muse has further increased the already widespread use of AI agents to carry out all kinds of tasks, from searching and comparing products to making purchases and even managing personal finance. So why would websites be blocking them? Because they think they might be malicious bots. Sometimes, as with Amazon, this is deliberate, and in others because agents cannot navigate or bypass CAPTCHA systems. What’s more, despite Meta’s partnership with Walmart, Muse has run into problems with the retailer.

The likes of Muse are redefining websites’ relationship with users: until now, pages have been designed for humans, but for an AI agent, all those nice graphics advertising, recommendations and myriad other elements mean little. In addition, the agent doesn’t limit itself to carrying out a task: by accumulating data from the user’s profile it can end up making big decisions. This is no longer a simple conflict of “agents against websites”, and highlights the fundamental question of who controls the new commercial relationship.

On the other hand, it is clear that blocking also comes at a cost: when a page rejects a user’s agent, it runs the risk of also rejecting the customer acting through that agent, likely throwing them into the arms of a competitor. Pages like Yelp now require a license from agents before allowing them to access their data to prevent automated access that can be used for other purposes.

For example, allowing an agent to log in with a user’s password and move money raises questions. A number of leading banks, among them Citibank and JPMorgan are blocking external agents, citing risks to customers and the bank, while Charles Schwab has expressed concern about liability if an operation goes wrong. At the same time, banks are obviously worried about the potential for these agents to shift funds from low-yield accounts to higher-yield options.

The problem is that if we stop visiting website ourselves, and simply get an agent to do it, the classic model of traffic, advertising and subscriptions dries up. According to a survey, websites foresee a 43% drop in traffic from search engines over the next three years. Pew Research reports that users click on a traditional result in 8% of visits with an AI summary, compared to 15% without one.

The options, in reality, aren’t unrestricted access or total blocking: Cloudflare has come up with some useful proposals for control and payment, while Shopify and Google recommend UCP, an open protocol for connecting agents and retailers. Will they become interoperable standards with clear permissions and conditions, or new private networks where each platform decides which agents go and which don’t, and charges for it?

In all likelihood, a middle ground will be found. Allowing identifiable and authorized agents can help users who want to use them, but giving them general access with shared credentials does not solve responsibility or security. A total block is not sustainable over time either, if, as seems to be happening, more and more people delegate to AI agents. The balance is probably in separating reading, training and execution of actions, while reaching agreements to agree on who pays for the content and who is responsible for the actions, but at the moment, in this incipient phase, few things are clear yet. The only thing that seems evident is that e-commerce is going to have to be rethought again, and that all this will have far-reaching repercussions.

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This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

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