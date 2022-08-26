No Contact — 5 Strategies To Help You Stay Strong

No contact.

The words themselves sound ominous in some ways.

No contact. With a person you once loved with all of your heart. With a person that you used to have contact with almost all day. With a person you saw yourself with for the rest of your life.

All of a sudden, it’s gone. It feels like it’s without warning, even though you were probably experiencing abuse for a long time before you made the final decision. You may have been in a state of denial, or hoping desperately that things were going to get better and that you’d be able to get back to the initial stages of joy and contentment.

Perhaps you harboured thoughts that if you ever broke up, you could still maintain some sort of friendship, like some of your other exes.

This is why going no contact is such a terrible shock to your system. You don’t truly believe it’s ever going to come to this until it actually happens.

…

It feels like a crescendo towards the end. The relationship has become untenable, there are events that cause so much stress and pain that it begins to cut through the fog of denial. Somewhere in the recesses of your mind, you know that it’s time.

You know that you have to make the call once and for all.

You may have tried to go no contact in the past only to be hoovered (sucked back in) by their promises of change. Declarations of personal epiphanies that have shown them the error of their ways.

They will tell you that they now realise the value of the person you are and that they are determined to step up, become better people and have the kind of quality relationship you know that there is the potential to have.

Research shows that it can take approximately 7 attempts before a survivor permanently leaves an abusive partner — Women Against Abuse.com

Although the above quote is from the Women Against Abuse website, there is no difference between men and women who attempt to go no contact with abusive partners.

The psychological torment is equal regardless of gender. Hoovering is a common tactic for all abusers, they do not want to give up the power of being able to emotionally manipulate their victims.

How can we set ourselves up for success when we implement no contact?

It takes planning and preparation.

The first part of the process is to understand the magnitude of what you are about to face. I don’t say this to frighten you, but to get you to understand that this is not going to be easy. This process is going to take every ounce of your mental and emotional strength. You’re like a gladiator entering the arena. The hits are going to come at you.

The second part is understanding what no contact means. There are the obvious steps you need to take, like blocking them on your phone, personal or work emails and social media platforms so that you can’t receive messages from them.

No contact also means that you should not look at any of their social media as well. I made the mistake of doing that and fell into an abyss of being significantly triggered for days.

You also need to consider other messaging apps on your phone. For example, WhatsApp, Viber, Snapchat, even Pinterest. Any other place that they may be able to sneak a message through to you. This happened to me many times. You can check the article below to see what other lengths my ex went to just to get hold of me.

Have a plan for handwritten letters in the mailbox. Make a deal with yourself that if anything like that comes through, you won’t open it. You will ask a trusted friend who can come and take the letter from you quickly, to destroy it without opening it.

…

Triggers

Triggers are emotional destabilisers that can cause you to want to reach out to your ex. When you are triggered, you are particularly vulnerable to breaking no contact. Identify your worst triggers and have a plan for them.

Some examples of potential triggers:

Drinking or drug taking — If you think that drinking or taking drugs could potentially cause you to break no contact and reach out in some way, plan for this. Can you decide to abstain for a month or so to get over the most critical period? If not, can you plan to only partake with people who you can trust to make sure you don’t call or text your ex?

Music — Does listening to certain music make you want to reach out? Do not listen to this music. Put something else on or turn the music off.

Photos/Letters/Texts — I strongly recommend that you don’t look at photos or read letters and old texts. Especially if they were taken or sent in the happier times of your relationship. This behaviour can cause ‘euphoric recall’. Euphoric recall is when your brain associates only pleasant feelings to a past event, and represses any negative feelings.

Fatigue — Fatigue plays a big part in your emotional journey. As alluded to, going no contact is like being in battle. You need your strength and your energy to fight the urges to reach out and take away that pain and loneliness. Practise good sleep hygiene. Have a bedtime routine and stick to it.

Stress — Feeling stressed is another factor in making you feel emotionally weak. This could be stress caused by work, a family situation, friendships, looking at the news. Anything that causes you to feel overwhelmed. Consider implementing some stress management techniques to minimise the risk of being triggered.

Think of the best plan to suit your personal triggers and then put them into place. Make a commitment to follow the plan to the best of your ability each day.

Feeling emotionally strong is your single best defense against breaking no contact.

Using the above strategies will enable you to ensure that your emotional state is stable and you are in the best place emotionally when you are triggered, or when you experience a hoover attempt from your ex.

…

No contact is a very personal journey. Everyone who goes through it will heal at their own pace. However, undoubtedly the first months are when the urge to reach out is at its strongest. It may knock you a lot harder than you expected it to. By following the advice above, you are putting yourself in the best place to tackle it head on. Have a plan. It will anchor you in the hard times, when resistance is low.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***