Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / No Good Joke Survives a Committee of Six

No Good Joke Survives a Committee of Six

Leaders should consult and listen to opinions but be prepared to trust their intuition and judgment.

by Leave a Comment

 

Velocity; the Seven New Laws for a World gone Digital, is an excellent book on business strategy by Ajaz Ahmed and Stefan Olander.  One of the ‘seven laws’ is this, no good joke survives a committee of six.  In the book the story is told of Tony Blair’s final speech as leader to the Labour Party Conference in 2006.  The day before the speech was to be given, Tony Blair’s wife, Cherie, was overhead making disparaging remarks about Gordon Brown, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and leader in waiting of the country.  This gaffe featured on the TV news and was a potential banana skin on which Blair could trip.   Tony Blair handled the issue brilliantly in his speech by making a joke,  ‘At least I don’t have to worry about my wife running off with the bloke next door.’  (The Chancellor of the Exchequer lives at 11 Downing Street, next door to the Prime Minister at number 10.)  The unexpected joke was well received and totally defused the situation.  It was seen as an audacious piece of theatre.

The interesting lesson from the story is that the joke only survived in the speech because it was written by the speechwriter, Philip Collins, some 15 minutes before the start of the Blair’s performance. Collins believes that if he had thought of it earlier it would likely have been eliminated.  No good joke survives a committee of six.  Someone would have thought that it was too risky, in bad taste or unbecoming for a Prime Minister.

The point that Ahmed and Olander make in the book is that every new idea is like that joke and every management meeting is like a committee sitting in judgement on ideas.  Consensus decisions are often safe decisions that eliminate heretical ideas – like the kind of joke that Blair included in his speech.

Leaders should consult and listen to opinions but be prepared to trust their intuition and judgment.  They should not try to please everyone and offend no-one.  As they say in the book, ‘Give groupthink a rest.  Have the balls to make the calls.’

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Paul Sloane

Paul Sloane is the author of Lateral Thinking Puzzlers, How to be a Brilliant Thinker and The Leaders' Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills. He speaks and gives Master Classes on Lateral Thinking in Business and the Leadership of Innovation. @paulsloane on Twitter. www.destination-innovation.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x