No, Nobody Really ‘Wants’ To Know Themselves

“Filling the conscious mind with ideal conceptions is a characteristic of Western theosophy, but not the confrontation with the shadow and the world of darkness. One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.” — Carl Jung

According to legend, the Delphic oracle carved “Know Thyself” into stone at the entrance to Apollo’s temple, which was then used by ancient Greek philosophers in their teachings. To this day, it remains one of the simplest, most straightforward, and wisest pieces of advice.

Know. Thyself.

And while I am not knocking that this is sound advice, it seems the oracle left out one small detail: the instructions on accomplishing how to figure ourselves out. Fast-forward two thousand-plus years, and are we really any closer to solving this mystery?

Not by a long-shot.

We still mislead ourselves. We’re still wearing blinders. We have continued holding blind spots that don’t gel with our existing self-biases. We continue convincing ourselves that we’re smarter than our colleagues, more informed about our health than our doctor, or that we really aren’t in the habit of discarding partners when it’s time to level-up in our relationships (or our self-awareness, for that matter).

We watch people slathering on superficial charm extra thick on their social media or dating profiles that they’re, …“humble, funny, down-to-earth, or easy-going” when some are anything but those traits. Common sense warns us that if a person has to advertise about how charming, funny, or kind they are…chances are, they aren’t.

We continue limiting our own self-awareness to shallow labels and calling it a day: Confident. Kind. Hardworking. Liberal. We believe we’re more confident than we really are, less threatened by others than we will admit, and more open to constructive feedback than we actually are.

If we ask three of our friends what our best trait is, we’ll probably get three different answers. If we look ourselves in the mirror, we’ll up-play our best attributes, and down-play the not-so-best ones. It’s human nature. We become selectively blind to what we don’t want to see, and to what we would rather not deal with, in order to protect our Ego.

Psychologists call this an information gathering bias, where limited self-awareness is as much an interpersonal process as it is an intrapersonal one; we need others to continue feeding us the misinformation we want to hear. We stay in the habit of seeking out information that feeds into what we want to believe about ourselves, while filtering out what contradicts these biases.

Yet, no one should know us better than we know ourselves, right?

Wrong.

Unfortunately, we’re often the last ones receiving this memo when it comes to our own self-awareness because having insider information on our innermost workings actually works against us. By learning who we really are on a deep and authentic level, the trade-off is to remove the blinders and to take responsibility for ourselves. For our choices. Our habits. For the self-denial that is so deep we have to wear hip boots. For the relationships we’ve tossed out for the ones we’ve chosen. And, for the patterns that have kept us unconsciously chained to this cycle.

When we develop blind spots to the things that threaten our Ego, it creates holes in our self-awareness. When there’s holes in our awareness, it limits our ability to authentically self-reflect.

And when our ability to self-reflect is diminished, we remain stuck in this pattern.

Knowing ourselves is not an easy process. If it was, everyone would be doing it instead of slapping on another label, or making bold (incorrect) ASSumptions about ourselves and calling it quits. Self-awareness can be a bitch. It begs to be seen, heard, and recognized. It calls us out on our shit, and warns us to take a moment to reflect, to learn; to grow. It shows up at the most inopportune times, and sticks around long after its overstayed its welcome.

Everyone Changes.

Who we are today is not who we were as kids, and chances are we won’t be the same person 20 years from now, either. It takes years — often decades — to really begin to know ourselves and to recognize that we aren’t the same people we used to be. Most of us won’t get comfortable with dipping our toes into our self-awareness until we’re in our 30’s. Some, even later in life. And sadly, some will be well into their Golden Years, still none the wiser.

As we grow and change, so do our likes, our insights, our choices, and the direction we choose in our lives.

Sometimes, we’ll make the right choices. Other times, not so much. Yet even our choices are relative — what defines “the right” choice today may crash and burn as having made the wrong choice tomorrow. While this may be a self-awareness and teaching moment, how we adapt to these moments is what dictates whether or not we’ve learned, gained insight, and adjusted our choices and patterns accordingly.

Yet, to some people’s chagrin, they can change and still be blissfully ignorant on who they truly are because their “changing” is not based on their sense of Self-identity, but because they’re mirroring those in their lives. If our sense of Self is weighted on who is in our lives, this is counterintuitive to growth, to self-awareness. Any “insight” gained at this point, is usually what not to do. Here is where lessons are often learned the hard way — from broken hearts, from “discards”, narcissistic relationships, faux friends, or family we’ve had to go Grey Rock with, for our own sense of peace.

Everyone’s Past Influences Their Present.

If we didn’t have healthy role models as kids, then we probably lost that round in the Game of Life. It doesn’t mean that we’re doomed to never understand ourselves or how the world works. It simply means that we need to try harder at making up for lost time. This includes our childhood upbringing, the baggage we carried in childhood that was never ours to own, as well as the baggage we’ve chosen to add along the way.

Our past is a collection of our lived experiences, our history, our upbringing, our choices (both good and bad) and our day-to-day happenings. If we continue wearing blinders from one experience to the next, we’re doomed to repeat that lesson. If we continue repeating these lessons without taking their meanings with us, we become stuck. Freud calls this repetition compulsion, where we wind up reliving our early trauma from one relationship to the next, one experience to the next. If we continue blinding ourselves in denial, we learn to regress. When regression happens, poor choices and a lack of insight are what prevail.

With Self-Awareness, Comes Self-Reflection.

If we don’t know ourselves, how are we supposed to know what we can change versus what we need to accept about ourselves as a constant that is resistant to change? We can’t. If we refuse to take off the binders, how will we recognize whether we’re living in denial or regression? We can’t. If we limit ourselves in our self-awareness, how are we supposed to learn to appreciate healthy and intimate relationships based on authenticity and emotional vulnerability? We can’t. If we continue holding blind spots to what we don’t want to see or accept about ourselves, how are we supposed to grow? We can’t.

Self-reflection means we’re learning to get comfortable feeling uncomfortable in our self-awareness. This is how growth starts. Self-reflection is about embracing those a-ha moments, irrespective of how they make us feel. This is how self-awareness continues evolving. Self-reflection is about re-framing our worldview — learning to not feel ashamed for not knowing what we were never taught. Learning to accept that we may not have learned things sooner, or that we may have chosen to keep wearing blinders because it spared our Ego. Self-reflection is about learning the difference between impulsively living for the moment, and living with intention in the present.

No, nobody really “wants” to know themselves. We choose whether or not we’re willing to know ourselves.

…

