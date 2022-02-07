No, They’re Not Too Busy To Spend Time With You

I have a friend who took a new job recently.

And as much as I tried to keep in mind of their newfound craziness, their new friendships and their workload, I still had this sinking feeling they didn’t actually want to spend time with me any more.

When I did (finally) spend some time with them, I asked them what they had been doing and it all became abundantly clear.

They had the time. They just didn’t give a shit.

Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art…It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that gives value to survival. — C.S. Lewis

Okay, look.

Friendships, relationships or whatever: These are very important things in our life. But I think, after years of going through my own friendships and heartbreak (how do you think I fell in love with Taylor Swift?) I came to a pretty harsh realization.

People tend to do what they want to.

It’s kind of a harsh reality. We spend a lot of time freaking out about people’s every move, hoping they’d only think of us or text us back or invite us to their wine and cheese party.

Please note: I will always be at your wine and cheese parties.

I’ve noticed it with people of all ages. We so easily get offended when we’re not the first thing on other people’s minds.

I get it. It’s an uphill battle for me too. In a world of self-motivated people (another harsh reality), we’re playing a pretty tough game. How do we, self-motivated humans come to grips with other people being self motivated?

It seems like a losing game, so here’s what you can do.

1. Don’t get mad.

This is hard. It’s easy to take just about everything too seriously. It annoys me just as much as the next person. The problem? It’s a giant old waste of time. While you’re sitting there, fuming about this other person, they’re out there doing exactly what they want to do.

Meaning, your frustration is not serving you.

2. Forgive Them.

We’re all humans.

It’s easy to say (especially nowadays):

“If they don’t have time for me, I don’t have time for them!”

Before you puff out your chest and throw a fit, think about if the time you’ve shared together makes this relationship ever ever worth salvaging. Personally, I’ve taken my distance from friendships. Does this mean these people can never come back into my life?

Absolutely not.

In actuality, I’ve noticed life is all about flow. People leave and they come back. You only have so much time in your day to talk with or connect with others, meaning some people will fall by the wayside.

Which brings me to the third thing:

3. Forgive Yourself.

It’s okay for others to take their space from you. It’s also human to take your distance from others. It’s also also human to let things be as they are and not worry so much.

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. -Buddha

There is nothing wrong with you. Maybe you smell bad or talk about yourself way too much. Those aren’t irreversible character flaws. Maybe asking people why they’ve taken their distance coud lead to some realizations.

Relationships with other people only work when we start inward.

We’ve all had people in our life who never seem to have time for us. It’s almost instinct to take it personally. But instead of being critical of yourself, why if we came from a place of understanding? Not with them, but with ourselves.

You can only be the person you are right now.

That’s a beautiful thing.

But instead, most of us end up doing much worse.

Constantly critiquing ourselves to highlight all of our flaws without embracing our strengths. Thinking, somehow, if we figure out or own problems, we can fix all of them and be the most well-liked person in the room.

Put plainly: You are enough in this moment if you believe it.

Maybe our friends will suggest we improve on things. Maybe we have mutual conversations about our relationship and what isn’t working. Maybe we terminate a friendship because things aren’t working so well anymore.

So do exactly what you want to do, okay?

Because everyone else is.

They just won’t say it.

