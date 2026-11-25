Back in 2016, I wrote my first book called ‘A Bigger Table.’

It was the continuation of my then-twenty-year journey as a local church pastor, trying to craft spiritual communities where all people would truly be welcome—especially those most often excluded because of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religious tradition, nation of origin, or a less rigid theology.

Given the clarity with which I’ve declared my disgust at our current President and my exasperation with those still supporting him, I often get a fairly loaded but still reasonable question:

“Is your ‘bigger table’ open to Trump supporters?”

I’m not sure how to answer that question anymore; not after what I’ve seen in recent years from strangers, from neighbors, from friends and family members still aligned with him:

The absolute callousness toward immigrant families brutalized by ICE.

The dehumanizing rhetoric about Transgender human beings.

The slanderous mischaracterizations of Muslims.

The inexplicable justifications of sexual assaults.

The shrugged shoulders in the face of war crimes.

The cruelty toward those who are already starved for compassion.

These things don’t just point to a difference of opinion; they highlight a culture of open and normalized violence that is endangering people every single day, a culture they, by their allegiance to this President, are actively cultivating.

This isn’t about a political divide or a theological impasse, or about differing opinions on inconsequential issues; it is a fundamental disconnect in how we value and care for humanity.

Donald Trump’s entire body of work is defined solely by exclusion: by fear of the other, by the hoarding of advantage, by the marginalizing of the outsider, by the leveraging of phobias. He isn’t just seeking to make the table smaller; he’s trying to legislate out all but the wealthiest and whitest. He’s attempting to buy the entire table and deny access to the lion’s share of those seeking to be present.

People who have now tripled down on him have taken away all our options. There is no benefit of the doubt to be given, no alternative point of view to be considered, no misunderstood good intention hiding underneath.

And this is the crux of the matter: to still support this regime is to champion the smaller table and to declare a vast portion of the world unequivocally uninvited. It is to ratify his contempt for disparate humanity by proxy, and I really don’t see a way around that.

This isn’t about a lack of love, either.

Loving another human being doesn’t necessitate you placing yourself in harm’s way; it doesn’t demand that you sustain repeated wounds, and it doesn’t require you to make peace with what you cannot abide.

We aren’t required to stay closely tethered to anyone simply because we once were. As we and the people we love evolve and grow, and as we learn more about who they presently are, our shared past does not bring the expectation of staying now. It is perfectly acceptable to decide, “This person is toxic to me, this relationship is unhealthy to me, and I need distance to be emotionally healed and to live my full convictions.” Ultimately, you owe people you care deeply for authenticity and decency, but not permanence or proximity.

All this to say, religious beliefs and political positions are sometimes worth separation. If a person close to you has welcomed conspiracy or denied science or embraced hatred or applauded inequity or trafficked in stereotypes to the point that you feel morally incompatible—admitting this and responding to it isn’t unloving. Loving someone means honoring their humanity, and you can do that from a distance. You can even do that with disconnection.

As a Christian who fully believes in loving God, self, and others, I’ve come to have peace with the idea that this doesn’t burden me with having intimacy with harmful people, even if I have for years or even decades before. Jesus’ teachings come with the responsibility to offer compassion and seek peace and to traverse reasonable differences—but they don’t come with the responsibility to stay when all efforts to do so have proven not only fruitless but hazardous. Then, I can shake the dust off of my feet and move on.

So, I am now being careful with those I share close quarters with, and I am much less willing to tolerate open aggression or unrepentant cruelty, and that may mean distancing myself from strangers and even people I love, if they insist on dehumanizing people or clinging to alternative Fox News facts to justify such behavior.

I may be blocking people on social media or avoiding their presence at holiday gatherings, not because I am reluctant to open the bigger table, but because they are a barrier to it. I’ll be pouring my time and my energy into the people genuinely trying to build relationships, seek compromise, and welcome everyone.

Yes, for people of empathy, the invitation to the bigger table is open to the world, and that absolutely includes people across the political aisle, but active violence, discrimination, and bigotry will have to go elsewhere this year because there isn’t a seat for them.

That isn’t a contradiction to our values; it is an affirmation of them.

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