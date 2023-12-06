Nobody Has the Power to Take Away Your Happiness

When I was in college, I sometimes experienced meanness from those who lived on the same floor in my dorm. Years later, while talking to a friend who had lived in the same place, he told me something that astonished me.

“They were deliberately targetting you,” he said.

“Why would they do that?” I asked, confused.

“Because you were happy and they didn’t like that.”

I was astonished. Why would anyone care about anyone else’s happiness? Isn’t it more productive to focus on your own head space instead of someone else’s?

Besides, don’t we all have the right to happiness?

After all, the Declaration of Independence states: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Therefore, I had a constitutional right to happiness, or at least to pursue it.

I look back at those people and I ask myself — what insecurities were they dealing with that created that desire to hurt me? Did they consider themselves unworthy of happiness, or unable to find it? Their actions were reflections of their own issues, not of my worthiness or value.

Here is my truth: NO ONE has the right to take away my happiness.

Happiness resides in my soul, and I choose to nurture it and embrace it.

This is one reason I need time to myself on a regular basis. I have often been around negative people whose presence can erode my joy if I let it. As a self-defense mechanism, spending time alone helps me recharge and get back in touch with my core.

That doesn’t mean I don’t have ups and downs. After all, over the past two years I have been dealing with metastatic brain, bone, liver, and lung cancer.

Would it have been understandable for me to feel miserable. Yes.

Would it have been beneficial? No.

Every time I feel sad, angry, hurt, depressed — I allow myself to feel those things. Then I find a reason to be grateful.

And there is always a reason for gratitude. On days that I am bedridden due to cancer treatments, I look out at my bird feeder and feel grateful for the beauty of nature.

There are times when we need to mourn, to cry, to be sad. Yet this is not our dwelling place.

This is poignantly revealed in The Old Testament, in 2 Samuel 12:16–23. In this passage, King David’s child is dying. For a week while the child was sick, the king fasted and spoke to no one. Once the child died however, he rose, worshipped and ate.

The servants were astonished and asked him why he was no longer weeping. And he told them that, while the child yet lived, he fasted and wept because perhaps what would help. Once the child was dead — would fasting bring him back?

The Zoroastrians have a belief that also speaks to our personal choices. They say humata, hukhat, huvashta. This means good thoughts, good words, good deeds.

To me this speaks to the reality that no matter what hardship has befallen us, we can make choices that still allow us to do good.

