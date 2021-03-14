Nobody Wants Your Social Media Sympathy Activism

I hate those dog commercials.
You know. The sad commercials they show every Christmas that play Silent Night and talk about how much they need you to donate a dollar right now to save an abused dog. But at least that was a form of marketing that seemed understandable.
You make someone cry, you get a sympathy donation — simple. I wish that was the case nowadays. I’ve stumbled across a new form of marketing that’s even worse than St. Jude commercials.
It’s sympathy marketing mixed with social media activism. Let’s just call it social media sympathy activism (I know, a mouthful).
The whole social justice warrior ocean gets a little murky when people want likes for everything they do and say.
This social justice warrior/liberal I follow on Twitter just put out their new book. It’s basically a book about fatphobia and their experience dealing with it as being a heavier person.
The cover photo was them sitting in a chair naked in the dark…that’s not all. There are other pictures they’ve posted on social media with them just sitting on their cluttered floor and taking a selfie in front of a dirty mirror. Look, I’m definitely for the whole body positivity thing, but if I were to say I don’t like the picture, I know people would come for my neck.
The moment they posted those pictures I knew people were going to go crazy saying they’re the best looking photos they’ve ever seen — but they’re not.
And no, it’s not because of their body (as everyone would think), it’s because they’re just crappy photos.
Now people expect to get a like on Instagram because they’re a disenfranchised group and an “activist”.
I can just feel the negative comments coming my way.
“You’re fatphobic!”
“You’re homophobic!”
“You’re racist!”
Like dude, I’m literally a Black girl who follows a ton of activists on social media, and none of them a.) preach about fatphobia and homophobia every second of the day and b.) have pitty-parties for themselves so they can get more attention and expect everyone to like it.
Sympathy activism is a dying cow that somehow gets angry when people aren’t there to lift it up. You can’t win for losing.
If you critique anything they say, you’re one of the -isms. If you say respectfully that you’re not a fan of the photo, you’re one of the -isms. Heck, if there was a dislike button on Instagram and I clicked it, they’d probably find me and report me for being hateful on their page.
Final Thoughts
Please stop with the sympathy activism on social media. At this point, it seems like some “activists” are just posting shit they pulled out of their ass and expect it to be viewed as profound by everyone because they present themselves as “thinkers”.
It’s not cute.
It wasn’t cute when the animal shelters did it, and it’s not cute when these people do it.
—
Previously published on medium
***
—
Photo credit: by Prateek Katyal on Unsplash
.