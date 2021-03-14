Nobody Wants Your Social Media Sympathy Activism

The whole social justice warrior ocean gets a little murky when people want likes for everything they do and say.

This social justice warrior/liberal I follow on Twitter just put out their new book. It’s basically a book about fatphobia and their experience dealing with it as being a heavier person.

The cover photo was them sitting in a chair naked in the dark…that’s not all. There are other pictures they’ve posted on social media with them just sitting on their cluttered floor and taking a selfie in front of a dirty mirror. Look, I’m definitely for the whole body positivity thing, but if I were to say I don’t like the picture, I know people would come for my neck.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The moment they posted those pictures I knew people were going to go crazy saying they’re the best looking photos they’ve ever seen — but they’re not.

And no, it’s not because of their body (as everyone would think), it’s because they’re just crappy photos.