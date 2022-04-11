Northwell Named a Leader in LGBTQ+ Health Care

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northwell Health has been recognized as a national leader in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) inclusiveness by the 2022 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

“At Northwell Health we continue to expand our culture of care where we build trust and partnerships with our patients and are dedicated to providing culturally sensitive, respectful and humanistic care to all of our communities” Tweet this

Twenty-five Northwell facilities earned Equity Leader status, which is based on the health system’s policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, staff and visitors. Less than 500 facilities nationwide earned the Equity Leader distinction on the 15th annual survey.

This is Northwell’s eighth appearance on the HEI survey, which is compiled by the Human Rights Campaign, a nonprofit which strives to end LGBTQ+ discrimination. Northwell grew from eight locations recognized in 2014, its first year on the list, to 25 leadership awards this year.

“At Northwell Health we continue to expand our culture of care where we build trust and partnerships with our patients and are dedicated to providing culturally sensitive, respectful and humanistic care to all of our communities,” said Jennifer H Mieres, MD, chief diversity and inclusion officer and senior vice president of the health system’s Center for Equity of Care. “We offer personalized, compassionate health care to each and every person inclusive of members of our community who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. It is a great privilege – and a great responsibility – as we continue our journey in re-igniting the human connection as a pathway to advancing diversity, inclusion, and health equity. We are honored to be recognized by the HRC Healthcare Equality Index for the past eight years.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Twenty Northwell hospitals received perfect scores: Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, LIJ Forest Hills, LIJ Valley Stream, Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco, Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, Plainview Hospital, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, South Oaks Hospital in Amityville, Staten Island University Hospital (North and South campuses), Syosset Hospital, Zucker Hillside Hospital in New Hyde Park.

In addition, the Center for Transgender Care in Great Neck, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, Lenox Health Greenwich Village, Orzac Center for Rehabilitation and Stern Family for Rehabilitation each earned the designation. Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care, which operates more than 50 locations in the New York Metro area, earned top performer status.

“At Northwell Health, we are pursuing health equity, which includes high-quality, culturally-competent care and services for our communities,” said Edward Fraser, vice president of Community Relations and chair of Northwell’s EXPRESSIONS BERG, which serves as a resource to enhance workforce engagement and promote LGBTQ+ awareness. “Since 2014, Northwell has retained leadership status with the Healthcare Equality Index survey. This could not have been possible without involving our LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group, EXPRESSIONS, composed of 500-plus interdisciplinary team members throughout our organization. This past year, EXPRESSIONS was able to help complete over 2,000 hours of LGBTQIA+ health education, a component to this leadership designation.”

HEI examines four key criteria: Foundational policies and training, LGBTQ+ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement. More than 900 facilities participated in the latest survey.

Another area of focus is LGBTQ+ education (50-hour minimum each year): Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, Staten Island University Hospital’s north campus and South Oaks Hospital in Amityville each completed more than 200 hours.

To see the complete HEI report, go to: https://www.hrc.org/resources/healthcare-equality-index

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 22 hospitals, 830 outpatient facilities and more than 16,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 78,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We’re training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jason Molinet

516-321-6705

[email protected]

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock